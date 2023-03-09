Their convergence means calling attention to three important matters: severe weather, wildfires and prescribed burns.

This week as proclaimed by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is Severe Weather Awareness Week, a time to provide information and resources to residents on combating extreme weather. The week comes at a time when the climate is changing from cold to warm as spring nears. Weather experts sometime call this the “mean season” for tornadoes and other extreme weather.

But this week’s weather warnings have pertained to another danger: wildfires.

With low relative humidity and high wind speeds across the state, the South Carolina Forestry Commission has encouraged the public to exercise the utmost vigilance when conducting outdoor burns of any kind.

These conditions create a greater-than-average potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly, taking longer – and more firefighting resources – to contain and ultimately control.

“We’ve had several dry days and have seen wildfire ignitions begin to increase,” SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones said Monday. “With the dry front passing through, there will be an increased risk from conducting debris burns and prescribed burns until conditions begin to improve later this week. If you don’t have to burn over the next several days, please consider postponing burning."

The danger from wildfire may have been elevated for a just a few days, but it is very real all the time in a state such as South Carolina with major forest acreage.

That’s why even as there are warnings about fire, there is continuing advice for landowners to take action to prevent fire damage.

McMaster has proclaimed March 2023 Prescribed Fire Awareness Month in South Carolina.

A coalition of state, federal and non-governmental land management organizations under the umbrella of the South Carolina Prescribed Fire Council requested the proclamation to raise awareness of the essential role that fire plays in both the stewardship of our natural resources and the protection of lives and property.

Prescribed, or controlled, burning is the skilled application of fire under planned weather and fuel conditions to achieve specific forest and land management objectives. Controlled burning is an ancient practice, notably used by Native Americans for crop management, insect and pest control, and hunting habitat improvement, among other purposes.

The practice continues today under the direction of land managers who understand the appropriate weather conditions, fuel loads and atmospheric conditions for conducting such burns. These carefully applied fires are an important tool to reduce wildfires, enhance wildlife habitat, and keep the nearly 13 million acres of forested land in South Carolina healthy and productive.

While prescribed burning cannot stop all wildfires, it is the best management tool available for preventing larger and more frequent outbreaks.

“Prescribed burning is not only the most effective, economical protection against wildfires because it reduces accumulated fuels,” said McMaster in his proclamation, “but it is also a key tool in managing and maintaining the ecological integrity of South Carolina’s woodlands, grasslands, agricultural areas and wildlife habitats.”

Darryl Jones, SCFC Forest Protection Chief, said about 500,000 acres are prescribed-burned every year in South Carolina – most of them on private land – but at least 1 million acres should be burned annually.

Prescribed fire does not remove all risk of wildfires from a forest, but the chances of major damage are greatly reduced. The need for caution with fire at all times remains. As does the need for awareness of weather and what it means for the risk of blazes – and other severe conditions.