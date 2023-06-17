As many as 25% of children in the U.S. live in households with a mother alone. That is over 18 million children.

By any measure, the numbers are not good news. Fathers are important in the lives of children.

On Sunday, we celebrate fatherhood and commend all the men taking seriously their obligation to be good fathers to their children.

The observance is also a time to offer insight on how other fathers can become the dads they should expect to be, meeting their needs and those of their children.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ fatherhood.com, even if a father does not reside in the same home as his children, he can still play an active role in their lives and form a close bond. Studies suggest that children with involved, loving fathers are significantly more likely to do well in school, have healthy self-esteem, exhibit empathy and pro-social behavior, and avoid high-risk behaviors including drug use, missing school and criminal activity.

Father involvement is guided by the following principles as outlined by fatherhood.com:

• All fathers can be important contributors to the well-being of their children.

• Parents are partners in raising their children, even when they do not live in the same household.

• The roles fathers play in families is diverse and related to cultural and community norms.

• Men should receive the education and support necessary to prepare them for the responsibility of parenthood.

Here are some tips and promising practices for staying present in your child’s life.

• Making a visitation schedule work for your family. Are you divorced or separated? Do you only see your kids on weekends? This can be one of the greatest challenges you face as a father. Give your children the time to adjust and make them feel at home. If you have new living arrangements, provide them their own if possible.

• Stay involved, even from a distance. For a variety of reasons, many dads do not see their children on a regular basis. As a result, you may have to redefine your role and responsibilities as a father. Staying aware of your children’s needs and interests is an important step in remaining connected.

• Become involved in all aspects of your child’s life. The presence of both parents is important for a child’s development. Fathers are doing much more hands-on caregiving now than they did a generation ago. Fathers previously were more involved in play, particularly physical play and “rough and tumble” play. You can get involved by changing diapers, getting up with your child at night, reading books, telling stories, taking your child to the doctor, sharing drop-offs and pick-ups, and helping with homework.

A loving and nurturing father improves outcomes for children, families and communities. This is the weekend to say thanks to Dad – and for men to examine how well they are doing (or not doing) as fathers.