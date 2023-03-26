National Agriculture Week is celebrated every year in March on dates announced by the Agriculture Council of America. This year the observance began on March 21 and ends Monday, March 27. At The Times and Democrat and at TheTandD.com, this Sunday of National Agriculture Week is special in that it brings to you the T&D Spring Farm Edition.

Inside today’s print edition, you’ll find a special section focusing on what to expect in 2023 in the state’s leading agricultural production area. The coverage online is in the form of a collection that examines trends as the planting season arrives.

Our theme is “Cotton is not king” in 2023. In counties that grow an abundance of cotton, farmers are looking at more peanuts, corn and soybeans this year. The reason: Costs to grow cotton are high and prices farmers get for cotton are not. The landscape is much better for the other three crops and more acreage in them is planned for Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

Overall, COVID-19 appears to be largely in the past for farmers, but high input costs for everything from fertilizer to fuel (though not as high as last year) remain problematic for the bottom line. That is prompting farmers and farming experts to describe the year as one in which profit margins will be “razor thin.”

How farmers will fare in 2023 is relevant to everyone in the state and beyond. Consider that agriculture is the state’s largest industry and getting larger.

A new analysis shows the agribusiness industry in South Carolina has a $51.8 billion economic impact each year. Agribusiness is responsible for 259,215 jobs and $12.3 billion in annual labor income in the state as of 2020.

The numbers, announced in December 2022, represent a milestone achieved for South Carolina’s agribusiness community. In 2009, the state’s industry and government leaders set a strategic vision to grow the economic impact of agribusiness to $50 billion annually by the year 2020. The 50 by 20 plan helped the industry increase its impact from $34 billion in 2006.

“Agribusiness has long been a pillar of South Carolina’s economy, and its contribution is continuing to grow,” said Dr. Joseph Von Nessen, a research economist with the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business and author of the study. “The industry expanded by 40% between 2010 and 2020.”

So, it’s safe to repeat: The whole of us have a lot to be thankful for the work of so few laboring to feed so many.

Yet on this Sunday when ag week is being celebrated, it is appropriate to let all know that farming is something special also for those calling it a way of life.

We leave you with the words of sixth-generation Bamberg County farmer Mary Katherine Harrington, who operates B&B Farms of Bamberg along with her husband, Madison.

"We love being able to, I guess, see our outcome and make a difference. Feeding and clothing the world is huge to us. It (agriculture) is the biggest industry in South Carolina. So we enjoy being a part of it. I work with a lot of incredible farmers. I just think farmers are great people, and we're blessed to be part of them."