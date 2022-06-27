EDITORIAL: Additional sites for early voting will be needed

Tuesday’s runoffs are unlikely to attract as many voters as the June 14 primaries. History tells us that but the 2022 situation make that nearly inevitable.

There are no local runoffs in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties, meaning Democratic primary voters on June 14 will have only one statewide race on the runoff ballot, U.S. Senate. Republican voters from June 14 also will have only one race: superintendent of education.

In the Democratic race for U.S. Senate, the runoff is between author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce and state Rep. Krystle Matthews. The winner will face Republican incumbent Tim Scott in the general election.

In the Republican race for superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver of Greenville will face Kathy Maness of Lexington. The winner faces Democrat Lisa Ellis in November.

Runoffs are necessitated when no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the primary election. The top two vote-getters face off two weeks later in a runoff.

Voters who cast ballots in the June 14 primaries are limited to voting in the same party’s runoff. Voters who did not vote on June 14 can choose to vote in either party’s runoff.

Another factor in turnout in the runoff races will be early voting. Early voting for the runoffs was open for just three days from June 21-23. Compare that to nine days for the June 14 primaries.

Some will argue again that the turnout shows the need for a different system other than runoffs, such as ranked-choice voting. We’ll stick by support of runoffs, pointing to the need for candidates to get out “their voters” as a key strategy for winning.

Against that backdrop, it’s clear that South Carolina’s move to a permanent early-voting period for primary and general elections is a success.

More than 100,000 South Carolinians cast early ballots in the primaries even though the time to get the word out about early voting was short. Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law OKing early voting into effect just two weeks prior to May 31.

“We were concerned about getting out the word and making sure everybody knew about it, being able to conduct early voting at all,” S.C. Election Commission Deputy Executive Director Chris Whitmire told Charleston’s WCSC-TV. “We had to get a lot of work done in those two weeks, which we did, and I would call it an unequivocal success.”

The number of South Carolinians casting their ballots in person rose every day of the two-week early-voting period, with the 21,303 people voting on the final day being more than triple the first day’s total of 6,032.

Whitmire attributed the increase to a combination of voters becoming more aware of the new option and getting more tuned into the primary races themselves as they got closer to election day.

But put into perspective, there is a need to make early voting even more a priority because too few South Carolinians are bothering to participate at all.

Final turnout for the June 14 primaries was about 17% of registered voters, or 564,000 ballots cast out of 3.3 million registered voters in South Carolina.

About the same number of people voted in the Republican primary as voted in the last midterm primary in 2018. But Democrats had about 60,000 fewer voters in their primary this year, according to State Election Commission data.

While primaries historically have low turnout compared to general elections, the level of public interest in the races is as much a factor as whether the election is a primary or a general. For example, compare the 17% turnout June 14 to 72% of South Carolinians — 2.5 million people — voting in November when the president and other candidates were on the ballot.

What can further promote turnout is expanding the number of sites for early voting. While three locations were in place in Orangeburg (still not many for the county with the second-largest land area in the state), counties such as Charleston had only one location for early voting.

As Whitmire told WCSC: “I think as we go forward in the future and there’s more time to plan, I think we’ll see more early-voting locations in the future, in November of this year and other statewide elections, and I think you’ll see the early voting numbers continue to rise. You see that if you build it, they will come, right, and the more locations you open, the more options you give voters, the more voters will take advantage of that and vote before election day.”

