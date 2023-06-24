South Carolina 2nd District Congressman Joe Wilson is spearheading an effort to ensure that singing the national anthem at the U.S. Capitol won't be interrupted again.

Wilson is joined by other South Carolina Republican House members in sponsoring the Let Freedom Ring Act to allow the Star-Spangled Banner to be sung freely in the Capitol.

"The Star-Spangled Banner symbolizes the hopes and dreams of our nation, earned through a history of blood, sweat, and tears so that Americans may be free. Democracy is not easy, but expressing love of our country by singing our national anthem should be easy, particularly in the nation's Capitol building," Wilson said.

The proposed legislation comes in the wake of a Greenville-based choir being stopped by Capitol Police as the choir sang the national anthem.

Capitol Police say singers from Rushingbrook Children’s Choir were stopped May 26 because of a miscommunication. Musical performances in the Capitol require permission, and police said officers were unaware the choir had approval from the House speaker.

Choir director David Rasbach and Micah Rea, a choir leader who helped organize the trip, told The Associated Press that they worked with the offices of S.C. Reps. Wilson, William Timmons and Russell Fry to get permission for the performance. They said they were informed the visit was approved by the office of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

After stopping by Wilson’s office for photos, the group went on a tour of the Capitol that ended in Statuary Hall, famous for housing a collection of statues donated by each of the 50 states, where the choir began to perform. A visitor guide asked if they had permission for the show, Rasbach and Rea told AP, and said they could start singing once he conferred with someone else.

Video shows the children concluding the first verse of the anthem as onlookers applauded. But as they started another verse, an officer can be seen talking with Rea and another man. About a minute later, a man identified as a staffer for Wilson approached Rasbach to stop the singing.

“When they stopped us and I walked over to the Capitol Police, I said, ‘Why are you stopping us?’” Rasbach told AP. “They said, ‘Because this is considered a demonstration and we don’t allow demonstrations in the Capitol.’”

Rasbach claimed that a Capitol Police officer later told him there were also concerns that people could be offended, but he was unable to provide the name of the officer or otherwise substantiate that assertion, according to AP.

Capitol Police initially issued a statement saying they were under the impression the group didn’t have permission to perform in the building. They later issued a second statement saying there had been a “miscommunication” and that the police “were not aware that the Speaker’s Office had approved this performance.”

Musical performances are among the activities specifically listed as requiring a special permit from the Capitol Police, along with demonstrations such as marches, rallies and vigils, any filming or photography for commercial uses and foot races, according to a policy posted on the agency’s website.

It is understandable that Capitol Police may be nervous about demonstrations at the Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, but really, was there a need to stop the choir from singing the national anthem?

Rep. Fry is right: "It is absurd that legislation needs to be introduced in this country to protect the singing of our national anthem in the United States Capitol. But unfortunately, that's where we are."