Deceptions in the time of the 'alternative facts' president

Surveys consistently found that Trump's supporters believed him more than objective sources, even when he was clearly and demonstrably wrong. Huge numbers of Americans said they believed the election was fraudulent when Trump told them so, in the face of judges, state and federal election officials, Republican governors and his own attorney general who said it wasn't.

FROM THE STAGE

Trump's fabrications were the racing heartbeat of his rallies. The counterfeit fed the charisma.

At a postelection rally in Georgia, Trump railed for nearly two hours in a speech where it was easier to suss out the true statements than the false ones because there were so few true ones.

The Democrats, he said, "want to rip down buildings and rebuild them with no windows. I like windows."

"They even want to take away your beautiful Christmas that we just got back," he went on, inexplicably.

"We know the Democrats will have dead people voting and you got to watch it — dead people. You wouldn't believe how many illegal aliens from out of the state and they'll be filing out and filling out ballots for people who don't even exist." No such behavior was uncovered in the dozens of courtrooms where Trump's postelection lawsuits went to die.