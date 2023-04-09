The first months of this year found me doing one of the most important things I’ve ever done. If you know me, you know what it was. If you don’t, it doesn’t matter to you.

However, during that time, I did notice that a number of people complained about losing an hour of sleep during the transition to daylight-saving time. One hour a YEAR. And I thought, “Really???” One hour of sleep? Who among you has never lost an hour of sleep?

If you have children, you’ve lost multiple hours of sleep in one night! Maybe it was right after their birth. Perhaps it was when one had to be taken to the emergency room. Or maybe it was when they were late coming home from some event, and you hadn’t heard from them. No matter, children come with that feature. They will cause you to lose sleep. (Being a parent also involves enjoying some of the most precious and enjoyable years of your life.) But, if you’re in that group, you still survived, even after lack of sleep, right? So you usually just take sleep loss in stride.

Could these whiners be college students? Hardly. They don’t even know what a sleep schedule is. Their social lives rarely begin until after many of us have been in bed for a while. But lack of sleep has never been the reason that they didn’t graduate, and most of them go on to be quite productive citizens. Even then, their schedules aren’t so set-in-stone that they don’t choose to do something that requires them to go to bed later than usual. So I can’t picture them really whining about losing an hour of sleep.

Sports fans certainly lose many more than one hour of sleep during a year. Just look back at the past weeks of basketball tournaments. If you are a fan at all, you stayed up until midnight at least once or twice. I did that myself. Sadly, my midnight vigil ended with a loss. But you didn’t hear me complaining the next day because I lost sleep. It was my choice. Those who attend night football games certainly aren’t home by most bedtimes. So, I don’t think they fuss about an hour of lost sleep.

Maybe you have served in the military. It’s possible you were in situations which led to an entire night (or more) of sleep deprivation. Those whose jobs are to protect our country surely don’t sit down and complain that they may be losing one hour of sleep a year.

Or possibly you are a long-distance truck driver. I know better than to think you always get the amount of sleep you need daily. Many of you have schedules that are not set up for 9-to-5 days. So, often your sleep comes at different hours, daily or weekly. And I just don’t believe that truck drivers are hung up on one hour of sleep loss a year.

What about doctors? Now that’s a group that, during their careers, WILL lose sleep. That’s because their patients don’t always need their care during regular appointment times. But I don’t find doctors to be whiners, so I am quite sure they are not the ones who find that one hour plays enough of a role in their lives that they would be really vocal about it.

Could the complainers just be those who have nothing else to do but complain? Do they truly have an exact sleep schedule nightly? I doubt it. If they do, maybe they actually need to have a little change in their life. This change (daylight-saving time) gives them something in return -- an extra hour of daylight in the afternoon.

To me, that is a reward. I love being outside. My mornings are usually filled with routine household tasks, but afternoons are mine. So I feel blessed to be able to swap an hour in the middle of the night, one night a year, for an extra daylight hour every afternoon, until it ends.

People who complain about something so small as losing that hour of sleep make me think of one of Charlie’s oldest friends. When I say oldest, I mean he was a good bit older than Charlie.

Mr. Hubert was a great hunter. He often took Charlie with him to hunt turkeys. They left home in the wee hours of the morning to get to their spot in the woods. Once, Charlie asked him if he took a nap in the afternoon, and he said, “Noooo. Daggone it, boy, I figure I’ve got many more years ahead that my eyes will be shut than open, so I want to see as much as I can now. I don’t worry about sleep.” Mr. Hubert lived to be 95, so lack of sleep didn’t play a role in his death.

What I’m trying to say, is “Who are these whiners?” What do they ordinarily do that makes them so hung up on that hour (that is given back in the fall) which really creates for now a beautiful extra afternoon hour to enjoy daily for months? If you are among those who complained, can you REALLY tell the difference right now, that one hour was swapped from night to afternoon?