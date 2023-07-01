Learning about former President Donald Trump’s indictment on federal charges was not unexpected after all the media leaks, yet the timing and circumstances were another shocking display of two-tiered justice. The timing stunk to high heaven, as it was announced the day members of Congress reported to Americans the (FBI whistleblower) document detailing the Joe and Hunter Biden $10 million bribery scheme.

The indictment deflected the media coverage from the bribery scandal, as well and other immediate issues Joe Biden and the administration are facing on the border, economy, etc. As soon as it was announced, the indictment became “the” story, and the media dutifully dropped any mention of bribery. Around a day after the announcement, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith published the grand jury true bill with the charges. Having held a clearance throughout my 30-plus years as an Army Officer and having dealt with the legal system during my time as an attorney, I offer insights from that perspective and the clear double standards threatening the Republic.

First, as every first-year law student learns by way of the famous quote from then Chief Justice of the New York Supreme Court, Sol Whatchler: “Any good prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich.” A grand jury is solely influenced by the prosecutor and only needs some probable cause of the alleged crime(s). The indictment document is drafted by the prosecution team with the slant of seeking a conviction.

In this case, it is slanted for public acceptance of the need to indict a former president. The allegations are, therefore, sure to be exaggerated and twisted against the accused. The defendant “could” provide answers. For example, the Trump indictment alleges that Trump told a reporter: “As president, I could have declassified, but now I can't.”

This is arguably the most damning part of the indictment. It is seen as a smoking gun in destroying Trump’s alleged defense of having declassified documents in question. The defense, however, may show that Trump didn’t want to provide that document to the reporter in question and misled to keep the document. Deceiving a reporter is not illegal, and the first part of Trump’s statement helps prove he believed he was able to declassify the documents. I don’t know what the defense response will be, but even this seeming “slam dunk” of the indictment is explainable.

Most of the indictment is predicated on the Espionage Act. According to famed Harvard Law professor and author Alan Dershowitz: “Every liberal in the last hundred years has been opposed to the Espionage Act because it had nothing to do with espionage. It deals with dissent, it deals with opposition to war. It deals with speech and it's a horrible, horrible statute. But it does cover by its terms transmitting to anybody who's not authorized the contents of classified material. It doesn't require espionage as the title of the statute would seem to imply.”

Under this statute, almost every president in modern history and many reporters could be indicted like Trump. President Joe Biden was found to have taken highly classified documents from a Secure Compartmental Information Facility (SCIF) as a senator as well as highly classified documents he took as vice president. Joe’s scandal plagued son Hunter Biden, who lived in home with Joe Biden and had access to secret documents about Ukraine in Joe’s garage. Hunter provided sensitive information to Burisma that could reasonable only have come from those documents. Bottom line is that Biden’s Department of Justice is selectively enforcing “justice” against political opponents, while spending years sitting on all the evidence of crimes by Democrats.

Having held a security clearance for over three decades, I take the handling of classified material very seriously and believe our political leaders in both parties must do a better job. It is infuriating to watch what happened with Hillary keeping a personal server at home with some of the most classified material possible and yet face no charges. I am disappointed in Donald Trump for what appears, from the indictment, to be a flippant attitude about sensitive information. Regardless, I am far more concerned about what has become a clear two-tiered system of justice favoring Democrats.

As former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said of the Trump indictment: “It is an end-of-republic type situation.” This weaponization of “justice” by Democrats against conservative opponents is showing Americans we are not equal before the law. It goes beyond conservative political leaders into the selective judicial targeting of, for example, pro-lifers or conservative parents over liberal radicals who attack pro-life centers.

Conservatives are passionately angry about the indictment, but it’s not about Trump the individual, per se. It’s the fear of losing freedom, including freedom to believe in God and maintain conservative ideals, with the danger that each of us could be in the crosshairs of selective “justice” for remaining conservative. The American Republic gifted by our founders cannot last in this two-tiered system of justice. It’s high time we find our national unity in the words of the Declaration, “All men are created equal.” Under the law and under God.