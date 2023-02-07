I sit here and ponder what truth and justice are. ls there a rulebook that is issued to anyone wanting to run for any public office? Has anyone on both sides of the aisle ever read most of the legislation they passed or do they simply pass this matter along to their staff to analyze materials and pass it along to its final destination?

I dare say, most of these legal minds have never been in business for themselves, but worked as lawyers for firms or as independents. ls there a playbook 101 for every prospective legislator? Simple answer is no and more no.

These hardies have broken the law while costing taxpayers millions of dollars without a forethought. Forgiving loans to students that have borrowed money from the Fed for student higher educational needs and now are able to walk away from most of it. Banks lend money, credit unions lend money for a profit. That simple. Are we now talking about another "Enron situation"? Look carefully and digest this very closely. More taxpayer give back?

The only exception here is for veterans, ROTC and that should include those in current service to our country. But you get the picture.

Almost two full years of investigations have come after Donald Trump and nothing. He should return any documents that may have been in his hands; the sooner the better. These ”Quire" boys in D.C. along with lobby people have cost all of us millions. I beg one and all to think clearly about this.

Better yet, check what a high-priced "Quire" person would cost anyone over a two-year period.

Simply put, gather your evidence, present it to the grand jury and let them decide if we have a case for trial. Even the article states that: The panel won't have a formal legal input, except for a powerful statement. Next, anyone has the right to ask for help while needing help. Could be asking advice on certain issues while discussing assorted subjects.

l will say this once again that we are a people of choice in making decisions. Some will move forward and vote for him. Others won't. Ask Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and sadly the beat just goes on.

Geoffrey Fine, Orangeburg