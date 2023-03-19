Dr. Henry N. Tisdale, president of Claflin, and his wife Alice Carson Tisdale retired in 2019 after 25 years at the university. Although many Claflin students and alumni knew Mrs. Tisdale was ill when she retired, no one expected that the beloved first lady would be gone so soon. She passed away July 25, 2020.

Because it was in the middle of the pandemic, a proper homegoing service would have to wait.

Mrs. Tisdale was no typical first lady. During their tenure, Dr. Tisdale always acknowledged that she played a pivotal role in his administration. When he returned to Claflin as president, he recognized that he needed to recruit outstanding students. Like successful athletic coaches need quality athletes, he needed excellent, high-performing scholars if he wanted to reclaim Claflin’s outstanding academic tradition.

As director of the Honors College, Mrs. Tisdale accepted the role of recruiting and maintaining high-achieving scholars. The success of the Honors College invigorated other students at the university, motivating their scholarly performance, which attracted better students.

As the numbers grew, so did the reputation of Claflin. The Honors College became one of the foundations that Dr. Tisdale employed to transform Claflin into one of the nation’s premier universities and listed in the top 10 among HBCUs nationwide.

It was so successful that the board named it the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College.

In June 2021, the board of trustees approved the construction of a memorial honoring the legacy of President and Mrs. Tisdale. I was asked by Dr. Tisdale to create a design.

From the outset, I knew it would be a challenge. Although, at his request, I had done the design of the popular Claflin logo and the chapel windows, the design of this memorial would be unprecedented because it had to include chambers for the ashes of their remains.

We selected a site on the Historic Plaza between Tingley Memorial Hall, Claflin’s iconic administration building, and Lee Library (Now the Rose Museum). Both buildings were designed by William Wilson Cooke, who graduated from Claflin in 1883.

The two buildings represent two centuries of architecture in America. The Rose Museum (1898) is an excellent example of 19th century Victorian era design and in Tingley (1908), Cooke shows his versatility by creating a structure heralding the beginning of the 20th century. I knew that whatever I designed had to represent my time -- the 21st century.

Over their 25-year tenure, I had come to know the Tisdales very well. Dr. Tisdale is from Kingstree just over the Santee River, 25 miles north of St. Stephen, my hometown. I came to know him as disciplined and goal-oriented, and blue-suit, red-tie presidential. Conversely, Mrs. Tisdale was a free spirit, artistic, innovative and experimental. Yet together they became the most transformative duo in Claflin’s 153-year history. What was common to both of them was their vision for Claflin, as they put it: “It’s the teamwork that makes the dream work."

I knew I had to find a way to express this difference of sensibilities in the memorial. I found it in an ancient Chinese philosophy called Yin Yang; its symbol represents the duality of life and our existence. How things that seem different work together, are interchangeable and need each other to exist: good and evil, day and night, summer and winter. I created a 14-foot Yin Yang as the foundation for my design.

A Yin Yang consists of two circles equal in size within a circle, in this case two 7-foot circles. I designed a pedestal 36 inches round by 42 inches high for the center of one circle and a kidney-shaped bench 19 inches high by 42 inches wide for the center on the other. Inside the pedestal are two chambers designed for the urns containing their remains. Mrs. Tisdale’s remains are already sealed inside. A 36-inch bronze plate inscribed with information about their 25-year tenure covers the pedestal. When Dr. Tisdale passes, the plate will be removed to add his remains, then resealed forever.

It was important for the bench and pedestal to be located in the right relationship to each other. My aim was to create a tranquil environment. The pedestal with the bronze plate is a repository of their record, the bench provides a place for contemplation and reflection. Designed for two, it is a place to sit and meditate, not congregate. Dr. Tisdale had the space landscaped and lighted, which added to its ambiance.

It took two years and three months to complete the memorial. Although it was my design and I made a scale model of it for Dr. Tisdale to see where we were going with it, his unique awareness of what I was trying to accomplish, management skills and tenacity made it become a reality.

For more than two years, we worked closely together. Over time the trappings of academic titles dissipated and I came to know Henry in a special way. I understood how he and Alice could accomplish what they did at Claflin. The making of this memorial was a model similar to their tenure. I was the artist with an idea and he made it happen.

A service of remembrance for Alice Carson Tisdale and the dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden was held at Claflin on Nov. 18, 2022.