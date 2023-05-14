The headline says it all ... all you need to know about being disingenuous with your readers, spin spun to dizzying levels, and why a once-trusted local news outlet has become ... at its own hands ... irrelevant.

Orangeburg’s Times and Democrat May 7 editorial noted the newspaper would stop publishing a printed paper seven days a week and was cutting back to just three days a week. Yet the editorial headline was, “Expanded T&D print editions begin June 6." In what world is this anything but deceptive and misleading journalism? Alas, this T&D practice is common and is the root cause of its precipitous decline in circulation and more importantly the public’s trust.

The T&D had a daily circulation of 20,345 in 2009 (Common Sense Journalism). That number (according to BLOX Digital) is down to 9,792. Editor Lee Harter cites factors like “shifts in advertising, increasing newsprint costs and the job market” for the print cutbacks. Reasons or excuses?

Perhaps it is far more attributable to The T&D losing site of its core journalistic principles, not aggressively reporting real news, accepting and printing verbatim with no vetting as news press releases issued by local officials under the byline of “Special to The T&D,” and relying on Charleston or Columbia newspapers to actually investigate public malfeasance occurring in our region.

Another blatant Harter duplicitous assertion was, “We’re still a team of dedicated local journalists who work for a local news company.” The T&D is owned by -- and Harter receives his marching orders from -- Lee Enterprises, headquartered in Davenport, Iowa.

In the past year, Lee Enterprises has cut funding to its print publications by $45 million, ordered unpaid two-week furloughs of certain newspaper employees, spent tons holding off an unsolicited buyout bid by Alden equities, and seen its stock price plummet from $23.51 a share to just over $10 a share today.

So beginning in June, instead of getting a printed T&D every day, you will only receive it on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. And if you have a carrier deliver your paper to your home early in the morning, not anymore; you’ll have to wait until it’s delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. (Sad indeed for this former T&D “paperboy.”)

And does three-day printing mean you can expect these “expanded editions” to start doing investigative pieces, holding public officials to account or start authoring real issues-oriented editorials rather than milquetoast drivel? No. “Expansion” means filling a few extra pages with fluff lifestyle and human interest pieces, crossword puzzles, cartoon strips and maybe even more syndicated rather than local columnists.

Lee Enterprises and The T&D have paved their own road to irrelevancy by pursuing a proven failed business model. The reading public still hungers for real, assertive and no-apologies local journalists to reliably bring them the news ... warts and all. Instead, they post low-hanging, click-bait headlines and insult the public by thinking we take with more than a grain of salt the spun half-truths of it all. Is it any wonder folks in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties are more and more turning to social media for unvarnished, unfiltered news?

The S.C. Press Association says there are currently 15 daily S.C. newspapers and 70 weekly papers. The T&D circulation-wise is well out of the top 10 dailies and closer to 15 in size. And as far as its website traffic, The T&D ranks 16th among all newspapers. The paper will learn skewed news delivered electronically is no more a wise business plan than doing so in print.

To The T&D (and to paraphrase that imitable philosopher Pogo the Possum,) “You have seen the enemy and it is your own self.”

Walt Inabinet is from Bamberg.