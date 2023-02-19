At the 2023 Grammy Awards, Americans were shown the power of the new religion of wokism.

As described by the American Family Association: ““Pfizer pharmaceutical company felt it fitting to sponsor performers Sam Smith, who claims to be non-binary, and Kim Petras, who claims to be transgender. These two gave the nation a Satan-themed performance of their song "Unholy," in which Petras performed inside a cage with drag queens dressed in devil costumes while Smith gyrated in a costume with devil horns sticking out from a top hat.”

In anticipation of what amounts to Satan worship, CBS tweeted out “We are ready to worship!" The ultimate woke commentator, Joy Reid, on the ultimate woke media source, MSNBC, had this to say about it: “The culture wars are over, and the left won."

Though Reid appears to be claiming victory over “culture,” the left is actually establishing their religion wokism as the true victory. It’s time to call out wokism as religion, and demand it be prevented from suppressing all others. Let me explain.

First, though progressives don’t admit to it being religion, wokism holds the characteristics of a non-theistic religion as recognized in the US Code. Under Title VII, religion can be defined as “(non-theistic) moral or ethical beliefs as to what is right and wrong which are sincerely held with the strength of traditional religious views."

Those holding to woke ideology clearly have sincere “faith” (regardless of direct evidence) in beliefs with the strength of other religions. They firmly believe America is systemically racist, despite any direct evidence that is now the case. They believe minorities (oppressed) have gnostic understanding of racism/sexism/homophobia/etc. that alleged “oppressors” do not and cannot.

They hold that “oppressor” individuals possess privilege regardless of evidence. They believe wokism will “win” and create a future utopia. Many believe traditional societal structures like the church, nuclear (man-woman) families, law enforcement hold back their utopia.

A professor of politics, Dr. James M. Patterson, has written about this dynamic concisely: “Wokeness has an unconventional understanding of divinity that tends to disguise its religiosity from those accustomed to monotheism; in fact, the notion may not be fully recognized among its practitioners themselves. For the woke, identity is the source of divinity. Yet individuals are not divine on their own; they only participate in the divinity found in shared group identities.”

Let me quote the second part of what Joy Reid said about the “culture wars” victory, as it provides a fuller idea of the religious worldview: “(traditional Americans) are not just losing. They literally cannot win. Cultural progression is relentless. Once people get a taste of modernity, they almost never go back willingly.”

Reid fervently believes, with the sincere passion that her religion, wokism, will inevitably conquer all others. This is the woke “end times” religious eschatology. It does not seek to “tolerate” those who hold to the values of traditional religion in America, and believes she is heading “relentlessly” to a woke utopia.

We are now seeing the religious intolerance of wokism around the world. Matthew Grech, a 33-year-old former homosexual who left that lifestyle after becoming Christian, gave a public testimony on video of coming to Christ and the Christian teachings on sexuality.

Unfortunately for Grech, he now faces five months in prison (or 5000 Euros in fines) if convicted of violating Article 3 of Malta’s Affirmation of Sexual Orientation, Gender and Gender Expression Act. This law makes it unlawful for any person to "advertise conversion practices." The bill also enshrines in law that "no sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression constitutes a disorder, disease or shortcoming of any sort".

Grech was clear about the religious nature of this woke persecution: "They want to ban Christian counseling in churches simply because it does not conform to their religion, they claim not to be religious, but I can tell you that they are just as religious as everybody else. They do have a belief system, they do have a very specific vision. ... It's just a foothold for these LGBT lobbies to get into churches and to get the pastors and get the gospel ministers to shut up and conform, and it's just simply not sustainable."

Article 3 was pushed by the same woke, progressive groups pushing to prosecute Grech and who are pushing these laws throughout Europe. If they are successful in prosecuting Grech, we can expect to see similar circumstances throughout the European Union. Christianity, Judaism and Islam will have to be “conformed” to wokism or face persecution. Multiple states in the US are also banning “conversion therapy,” so the danger here is at home.

Wokism is not only a religion but it is becoming “the” established religion. It’s an intolerant ideology seeking a monopoly on the minds of all. It’s time we fight back for traditional American religion, which blesses God and seeks God’s blessings on America. We must survive this “relentless” onslaught.