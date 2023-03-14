Young South Carolinians starting their adult life are facing unprecedented economic challenges. With rising inflation making it almost unaffordable to move out on our own, the economics of adulting is growing ever-challenging.

While many issues my generation faces are out of the hands of Congress, there is a bill that Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott can support to help our budgets go further. This bill, the Credit Card Competition Act, would help lower the prices of goods and services by addressing out-of-control swipe fees.

When we buy a textbook, put gas in our car or even donate to the causes we support using a credit card, a swipe fee that averages 2-3% of the transaction total is charged. While that fee is charged to the businesses, that overhead cost typically gets passed onto consumers in the form of higher prices.

Out-of-control swipe fees have risen unabated because Visa and Mastercard, who set the rates, control 80% of the credit card market. The lack of competition has allowed these credit card giants to control how transactions on cards issued under their brands are processed.

By passing the CCC Act, businesses would be provided a second network option to process a transaction, resulting in networks competing for business by lowering fees, and increasing security and other services.

Entering the workforce, young adults must compete to get jobs and progress in their career. Visa and Mastercard should also have to face fair competition, which will help decrease prices for everyday goods and services.