In this scribe’s Black History Month commentary, “Common road of hope” (Feb. 6, 2022, T&D), he penned: Richard Wright, in “12 Million Black Voices,” expresses these thoughts: “The differences between Black folk and white are not blood or color, and the ties that bind us are deeper than those that separate us. The common road of hope which we all traveled has brought us into a stronger kinship than any words, laws, or legal claims.”

Indulge this writer’s Black history moment to pay homage to the editor of this news daily for allowing his musings since around 1994, that often appeared in many Sunday editions until he took a hiatus. During this time, he has put in writing and seen in print well over 225 commentaries in The T&D and elsewhere. Yes, and less than 15 of those have been about Orangeburg’s “sacred cow” – South Carolina State.

Humbled with a byline initially as “an African American freelance writer,” he joined the company of two other Black writers from Orangeburg who were regular contributors: Dr. Vermelle J. Johnson, first executive vice president and provost at SCSU, and the late Dr. Howard D. Hill, former dean of SCSU graduate studies. Early on, we wrote when there was no home internet and no Google; so, one would have to search The T&D archives.

In her commentary, “Choosing among the many, no alternatives,” Dr. Johnson profoundly discussed Nelson Mandela in his 1993 Nobel Peace Prize and his relationship with F.W. deKlerk. Johnson wrote that Mandela said, “The reality is that he and I have been placed in the South Africa of today, and we have no alternative but to work together in order to bring about a democratic South Africa.”

In her erudition, Johnson wrote: “Leaving South Africa and returning to a place called America, where we too have problems a plenty.” One lesson she suggested was to “Educate. More than inform – educate.”

In his presentation to the S.C. House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Higher Education, Alexander “Herc” Conyers framed the SCSU budget request as an “ask,” but also, he tried to educate. So, this writer loves history, his hometown Orangeburg and his alma mater (which he also holds to account). The Orangeburg Massacre occurring Feb. 8, 1968, still has lessons relative to this ask.

Renowned artist Dr. Leo F. Twiggs designed the South Carolina State seal for the M. Maceo Nance Jr. inauguration in 1968 with the Latin words, Scientia, Officium, Honos (Knowledge, Duty, Honor) that connote a deep devotion to truth. There is indeed a clarion call for knowledge, duty and honor from the S.C. legislature.

President Conyers’ presentation was compelling, and now the eyes are on the legislature and all of South Carolina to insist that this ask be granted fully.

Here is part of the educator in this writer. It begins with this scribe’s neighbor, Delano “Bump” Middleton, who was one of the three killed in what is known as the Orangeburg Massacre. He was our neighbor and friend, and we played with him. He was our hero as a Wilkinson High School athletic standout.

His grandfather owned at least three blocks of property on Myers Road used for farming. His death traumatized this writer, then not quite 10 years old, and his extended neighborhood family. This is part of Orangeburg’s Black history.

Not absent from this penman’s memory is the national media, curfew, National Guard, national convergence on Orangeburg and the day of the funeral as this little boy stood in his front yard with this ineffaceable mark.

South Carolina State, likened to the nation, was yet fighting to ensure the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that prohibited discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Here is the background of the Orangeburg Massacre and why the SCSU ask must be granted. It was not solely about All-Star Bowling alley.

To educate, South Carolina State College students were not just interested in “Black power,” they were concerned about the quality of education and the disparity between South Carolina State and its white counterparts Clemson and the University of South Carolina. After Dr. Benner Creswill Turner was forced out, Dr. Milligan Maceo Nance, Jr. submitted a budget for additional improvement in the academic and physical plants.

Not just to inform but to educate, Nance submitted a $5.5 million budget in addition to the “early request” of $3.3 million. The General Assembly granted the early request, but only about $300,000 of the $5.5 million for maintenance.

Here was the budget breakdown for state-supported schools from the 1967-68 appropriations:

• University of South Carolina, $10,702,813

• The Citadel, $2,604,735

• Clemson University (Education & General) $7,320,534

• Winthrop College, $3,125,809

• State Medical College $8,930,318

• State College of South Carolina (South Carolina State) $2,588,690

South Carolina State students cited clear disparities, declaring “two systems of higher education.” Meanwhile, the University of South Carolina was building a new stadium that was more than the “entire plant” at South Carolina State. And Clemson’s library was more than two-thirds of the South Carolina State “entire plant.”

Dr. Johnson wrote in the last paragraph in her commentary, “If we would continue to win any victories for democracy and humanity, these are but lessons that we must learn well. In this, we have no alternative.”

From the little boy watching his neighbor’s family gather for the funeral of Delano “Bump” Middleton, four months from his 10th birthday, and now four months from his 65th birthday, this history must be our common road of hope for what is due South Carolina State, Orangeburg, the state and the nation. Or, this native Orangeburg freelance writer shall revert to the little boy in his front yard seeing a funeral procession asking the S.C. legislature why, again. There is no alternative.

South Carolina State has an “ask” that the S.C. legislature must grant this time, all $209 million of it. There is no alternative.