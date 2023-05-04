As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beefs up his South Carolina presence ahead of a 2024 presidential run, one thing is clear: Our state is ready for Ron to run.

I have crisscrossed South Carolina for months, interacting with voters on the ground, asking them about their most important issues, and gauging their temperature on Florida’s winning governor. And voters couldn’t be more excited about the future, knowing that DeSantis is the Republican Party’s best chance to win the White House in 2024. If and when the Florida governor officially announces his bid, hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians will have his back — from Charleston to counties like Cherokee and Greenville.

They see what I see: a true conservative. A winner. A proven leader. DeSantis has a strong record of conservative credentials managing the state of Florida, not only navigating it through the COVID-19 pandemic but to a brighter future. A champion of businesses large and small, the Florida governor stood strong against Democrats who pushed mandates and lockdowns, protecting seniors from the coronavirus but not at the expense of his state’s economy. Today, he is still leading Florida down a successful path of economic growth, business expansion, and job creation — with liberty and freedom on his side.

As DeSantis recently told a raucous crowd in Spartanburg, the “Florida Blueprint” works in our state and across America. Liberty and freedom work everywhere — they are foundational American values that propel people to live the American Dream. The woke Left, on the other hand, rejects those values and attacks the American Dream, as if patriotism is somehow backwards or bigoted.

Newsflash: It isn’t. As a patriotic American who served in the U.S. military, DeSantis isn’t afraid to defend his country and speak up for Americans who love it too. Nor is he afraid to speak out against the radical Left, which spreads wokeness like what DeSantis calls a “mind virus.”

Beyond the primaries, if Republicans want to win the presidency in 2024, they would be wise to support DeSantis. Only the Florida governor, who cruised to re-election last November, can appeal to the broad swath of voters needed to win a general election. DeSantis won his 2022 race by Florida’s largest margin in four decades, courting voters from a wide range of backgrounds and across the socioeconomic spectrum. That matters.

Winning the Hispanic vote is a must in 2024, and DeSantis has proven that he can do it. Appealing to moderates and independents is just as important as winning the hearts and minds of conservatives, and the Florida governor can do all of the above. He is a conservative through and through, but not at the expense of governance — not at the expense of mature leadership.

DeSantis may fight the woke mob, but he also understands that people expect him to govern and lead. DeSantis knows that there is more to politics than just politics — public policy matters too. And, on that front, there is no more accomplished governor in the country. Win after legislative win, DeSantis has reshaped a once-purple state into a deeply red one, enacting reforms such as school choice while also protecting the lives of the unborn.

DeSantis doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk. And that is the winning recipe in 2024, especially in South Carolina. Here and across the country, Americans are ready for Ron.