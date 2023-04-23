We, the people of Bonneville, Palmetto Garden, Parlerdale, Rosewood, Woodbury, Wren Village, Wellington, Cook Road, Belleville Road

and others – who live outside of the defined area but have great concern because of their dependence on and/or use of services provided within the confines of the area in question.

Representing:

• More than 4,000 citizens of the Orangeburg area.

• More than a thousand families who have worked (and still work) to build the city/county of Orangeburg.

More than three generations who have been and are still proud of the support and love in the communities where they live.

We the people respectfully express our opposition to the possible construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School off Cook Road, Orangeburg County.

Of the numerous reasons for this opposition, we implore Orangeburg County Council to take a very serious look at just five of our concerns for expressing – very strongly – why we believe that another site should be selected.

Our request is based on the fact that we consider the proposed facility one the most important for Orangeburg County – and indeed the State of South Carolina.

1. Congestion: The proposed area is already congested. Thoroughfares that lead into/out of the area of the proposed facility will not accommodate additional traffic. Low/no shoulder space, residences, medical and other buildings utilize the possible space that might be considered for expansion. Right from the beginning, lumber/log trucks will further invade road quality.

2. Emergencies: Ambulances and other emergency vehicles that must use Cook Road, from either direction, will be adversely affected – by school bus traffic and/or by other naturally generated school-related traffic. As these emergency vehicles attempt to reach the hospital, saving (or losing) a life (lives) may be at stake! Let’s not take that risk.

3. Patient quality care: Patients at the nearby hospital could be adversely affected, as doctors and nurses attempt to provide quality service.

The sounds reverberating from high school activities – athletic and other – could impede the quality of service afforded those who must be prescribed peace and quiet, along with their other medications.

Neither the high school nor the numerous other medical facilities need the added burden of this concern.

4. Future growth: Any facility, educational or otherwise, must prepare for growth, perhaps more now than at any other time in our history. True growth cannot take place without inclusive, upfront planning. The currently considered site will not accommodate the future that we, the citizens, expect from a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. The “future” must be a part of the plan. The only way to avoid an impending “crunch” (that will surely come) is to plan NOW. We owe this to generations to come – administrators and students.

5. Hearing AND listening: Often times, some of the most profound decisions that managers (or anyone/group in charge of the process) make are made with the mindset of “I have the power” – failing to consider adequately the welfare/concerns of those who will be directly/indirectly affected.

We, the citizens, implore you, the body (bodies) who must make this decision to take another look. Your decision could very well determine whether or not we will continue to live peacefully in our home, our community, while giving unconditional support to one of the most important institutions in our society.

Finally, lets walk and talk about this before we come to a conclusion. For that conclusion will affect all of us – all of Orangeburg, now and for many years to come. Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School must be planned, built and operated with caring love and support.

Thank you for your consideration (re-consideration).