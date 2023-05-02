After the indictment of Donald Trump, a chorus of progressive celebrities clutched pearls in fits of moral superiority claiming “nobody is above the law."

These were the same progressives who spent years pushing the phony “Russian Collusion” narrative along with other false narratives to destroy Trump and his family. This comes despite the Rasmussen Poll of American voters, taken after the indictment, showing Trump went from trailing Biden 45-42 before the indictment to overtaking Biden by seven points (47-40) after the indictment

Reasoned politicians like even Trump haters Jeb Bush and Mitt Romney are clear this indictment is politically motivated and unfair. This is an outrageous double standard already undermining the law and our republic. Let me explain.

First, it’s critical to understand the forces bringing this indictment and what it’s about. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg ran for office promising to indict Trump even before seeing evidence. Famed Professor and author Victor David Hanson summarized some of the critical reasons this indictment was unjust and political: “At least two left-leaning federal and state prosecutors (and the FEC) previously have passed on the same evidence Bragg is now using for his indictments. They have explained that such a prosecution is infeasible because of statutes of limitations, because of a state attorney improperly appropriating the role of a federal prosecutor, and because non-disclosures agreements are a fact of life and not strictly illegal.”

Hanson continued, “Bragg’s chief witness Michael Cohen is a felon and confessed liar, with a deep personal hatred of Donald Trump -- a fact well known to all potential prosecutors.”

Despite his “get Trump” campaign promises, even Alvin Bragg initially decided the case could not be brought. In that decision, Bragg was slammed by the left. However, after Trump announced for president, the indictment came. The indictment alleges that Trump paid porn star Stormy Daniels through his lawyer Michael Cohen for her to sign a non-disclosure agreement to silence the allegations.

Trump’s business records show the payments as legal expenses. The misdemeanor records-keeping charge was turned into a felony by Bragg by “alleging” this misdemeanor was a felony by covering up a felony. To convict, this appears to require proving that the sole reason Trump tried to keep the alleged affair secret was for the campaign. Not his wife, family or business. Nancy Pelosi spoke for most on the left in claiming Trump has the “right to prove his innocence” (while facing over 130+ years in prison).

While the left is clutching pearls, they throw rocks from the most fragile glass house. Bill and Hillary Clinton grossly violated federal law repeatedly. This goes beyond Bill Clinton’s affair and perjury felonies in the Lewinsky matter. I quote Victor David Hanson again: “Trump did not violate federal law, as did Hillary Clinton, by destroying federally subpoenaed emails and devices in order to hide evidence ... sending classified government communications on her own, through an unsecured home-brewed server ... hiring — through three paywalls — a foreign national, who is prohibited from working on presidential campaigns, to compile a dossier to smear her presidential opponent ... hiding her payments (as 'legal services') to Christopher Steele through bookkeeping deceptions ... Bill Clinton, use(d) a crony to search out a high-paying New York job for a paramour in order to influence her testimony before a special counsel ... Bill Clinton, received a $500,000 'honorarium' for speaking in Moscow while his wife, our secretary of state, approved a longstanding and lucrative desire of the Kremlin for North American uranium to be sold to a Russian consortium.”

As to the Bidens, “Trump did not, as the Bidens did, set up a family consortium to leverage monies from Ukraine, Russia, and China, on their shared expectations that he might soon run for and be elected president and become compromised ... Joe Biden (is mentioned) in family business communications as a recipient of a 10% commission on such payoffs ... Joe Biden, removed presidential papers — without any authority to declassify them — and (left) them scattered and unsecured in a garage.”

Liberal icons John Brennan and James Clapper, and Andrew McCabe (among many others) committed federal felonies lying to Congress under oath. The list is long.

History has shown that political persecution through the law destroys nations. The late Roman Republic lasted hundreds of years but fell apart primarily due to the cycle of political legal persecution. We counsel developing countries against what is happening now with this indictument. Through censorship of the right in academia and big tech and the biased echo chambers of the mainstream media, progressives believe they are morally superior to conservatives and can act with impunity. With that belief, unequal application of the law seems justified for them, and feel safe doing so. This is delusional.

According to the New York Post, at least two non-federal DAs are looking to indict the Bidens, and there is plenty of evidence through Hunter’s laptop for those charges.

The left is destroying the law and republic. It’s time we turn to God and speak the truth in demanding this stop now.