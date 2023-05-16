At the beginning of every semester I call the roll and ask students to tell me what name they preferred to be called and why they are famous. Answers about their fame provide insight into their personalities, interests and self images. Their answers also give them the opportunity to give their first speeches introducing themselves to me and their classmates.

Recently, students have been famous for saying the alphabet backwards, walking and eating in their sleep, being a ninja with a soul, and winning various state, regional, or national championships. I chat with each student to help me remember their names.

After calling the roll, I introduce myself saying I love each one of them and telling them I have prayed for them all. Love is not a feeling. Rather love is an act of commitment to another’s well-being. If I can help them in any way, they should feel free to contact me any time ... before 9 at night. Surveys show speaking in public is likely the number one thing people fear most.

I see rising levels of fear, anxiety and depression in students the past two to three years. Dictators have always used the power of fear to force people to comply with “ordinances.” We’ll never know how much damage fear has done from the cradle to the grave in America over the past two years. “You will die or spread the virus if you don’t wear a mask, social distance, isolate and educate virtually, take the vaccines and boosters, and cancel anyone who disagrees … for the good of the people.”

My earliest memory of government-induced fear was in first or second grade. The Soviet Union was threatening to launch atomic bombs at us from Cuba. We had drills in our elementary schools where we would get under our desks for protection. Fear made us stupid.

College students away from home for the first time face many fears. “What if I ...?” “What if they ...?” What if ...?” Fear attacks our innermost feelings and conquers rational thought.

Fortunately, at many of our best colleges and universities, faculty and staff, students and organizational leaders listen to students who are struggling and help them cross the bridges they fear.

In these times of increasing anxiety and depression, we need to cancel irrational fear with a little bit of common sense and a lot of real care for those around us. Since the turn of the century those seeking power and control over the masses have used fear to gain their ends. Too many of us have been living with unfounded fears both large and small.

Americans need another revolution for freedom. Our founders had it right. The First Amendment guaranteed the people freedom of religion, speech, the press, to assemble, and to petition the government for redress of grievances. Unfortunately, corporate media, social media, and cancel culture warriors have attacked all five of these freedoms with irrational fear.

In the third chapter of II Timothy, Paul writes, “In the last days difficult times will come.” And men will be “always learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.” We can overcome difficult times by following biblical teaching, conduct, purpose, faith, patience, love and perseverance, especially during times of persecution and suffering.