This writer loves art. One period that is fascinating is surrealism. The art of Salvador Dalí is beguiling. This penman, in a self-described way, is both concentric and eccentric. Writing is that art.

Then, there is Nimrata Nikki Randhawa Haley who seems to epitomize what the artist Dalí quipped: “What is important is to spread confusion, not eliminate it.” Sounds like the new Republican Party. Haley appears to demonstrate an “irrational juxtaposition” of politics. Or, she is “confused.” Bless her heart.

For the record, those who do not know, “Nikki” is part of her name as an endearment. She did not claim it for political expediency. Those who say this are inaccurate. But what flummoxes those who watch her is why in 2001 did Haley elect to put “white” on her voter registration when it is clear that she is a woman of color and of Indian descent. Was the now-declared Haley, a Republican candidate for president, confused?

Haley, around April 2018, and Trump’s appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, dissented with TFG after Larry Kudlow alleged that she may have been confused about Russian sanctions. Haley curtly responded publicly. “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.” Long story short, this was the duplicity of Trump based on his bromance with Putin. Still, Haley appears to be confused and it is confusing.

More than anything, America does not need more distrust in the White House, and certainly not from a Trump sycophant.

In the genre of Black music, The Temptations in 1970 sang “Ball of Confusion.” With this limited space, please Google the lyrics. Haley is that ball of confusion and she desires to be POTUS.

Considering her history, she well fits into lyrics of another popular song from 1978. The Emotions sang “Walking the Line.” A line in its lyrics is so like Nikki: “Say you will and then you won’t, say you do and then you don’t.”

Now, Survivor, with his popular “Eye of the Tiger" (1982), has asked Nikki to please desist from using his song in her campaign.

Nikki Haley is consistent about two things: she is inconsistent and she is confused.

In a well-penned op-ed, “Nikki Threw It All A Way (The New York Times, Feb. 13, 2023), Stuart Stevens, former strategist for Mitt Romney writes: “No political figure better illustrates the tragic collapse of the Republican Party than Nikki Haley.”

On a personal note, this Nikki is not the one known to many of us as patrons of her family store Exotica in Bamberg and later in Orangeburg. Oh, this scribe loves all the sartorial selections Nikki handpicked and exquisitely delivered to his former office.

Haley’s confused positions make her untruthful, inauthentic, unelectable and untrustworthy. She fits perfectly in the Republican Party. Mendacity is its mode of operation, whether denying the 2020 election that U.S. elections officials have declared to be “the most secure in American history,” or embracing a twice-impeached president who has been accused of sexual assault, inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, and a host of other allegations, still in civil and criminal courts.

Haley appears confused about cuddling a former U.S. president who in two years in office had more than 215 criminal indictments, 38 criminal convictions and five prison sentences. It is not TFG who obviously was unfit to be in the Oval Office, but it is now Haley’s character, her mental and moral judgment, or lack of it. Her confusion likely will prevent her from being anywhere near 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Haley transpires to be auditioning for a potential running mate more than anything else.

On TFG, Haley said, “Donald Trump is everything we teach our kids not to do in kindergarten. We have seen behavior over and over again that is unacceptable.”

Some tout Haley as a great South Carolina governor, but here is a short list for consideration to avoid confusion.

• Haley spent $214 million on child literacy, Read to Succeed Act, that failed.

• Six of seven state budgets Haley signed ignored neglected school buses and between 2012 and 2017, 24 S.C. school buses caught fire.

• Haley defended the Confederate flag and was quoted saying it meant “service, sacrifice and heritage.” Then, Haley had no choice when Dylann Roof murdered nine Blacks at Mother Emanuel in Charleston to use this moment to insist she was a precursor to remove the Confederate flag from in front of the S.C. Capitol. But the S.C. legislature spoke.

• Haley and Attorney General Alan Wilson perpetrated the “zombie voter” hoax, claiming that about 950 dead South Carolinians had cast ballots in the 2010 election ("18 months later, S.C. law enforcement closes case on ‘zombie voters,' finds no fraud," The Post and Courier, Free Times, July 10, 2013, and updated May 16, 2019).

• Haley vetoed funding for programs to include the First-Steps Pre-Kindergarten Program, Office of Rural Health Benefit Bank, Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Commission on Indigent Defense and South Carolina Arts Commission, ("Haley vetoes spending for education, health care, arts," by Samantha Connors, July 6, 2012, charlestoncitypaper.com).

• Haley refused to expand Medicaid as part of the Affordable Care Act (March 2010) that hurt South Carolinians. As a result, $11.7 billion in new revenue was sent to other states instead of putting it to work in-state, and Haley’s actions killed 44,000 new jobs in S.C.

• Locally, Haley weighed in on SCSU former President James Clark. “I absolutely have confidence in President Clark. I would love to see what five more years of President Clark would do because I think it would be magic.” That did not age well. And, neither will Nikki. ("Haley has confidence in S.C. State’s Clark; former gov. won’t run for president if Trump does," by Dionne Gleaton, April 12, 2021, The T&D).

Nimrata Nikki Randhawa Haley gets confused. You need not be.