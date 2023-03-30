The biggest news event last week didn’t happen. Donald Trump had announced the previous week that he would be arrested on Tuesday, March 21, for allegedly using campaign funds to pay off a porn star in October 2016 for an alleged affair 10 years earlier. Got that? Me neither. Apparently District Attorney Alvin Bragg who cooked up this scheme didn’t get it either.

Bragg postponed the grand jury twice last week until this week. Nevertheless, the seven-year-old Trump indictment and arrest story was number one because the first letter in news cycles is “T” and that stands for “Trump” who is still the number one newsmaker in America. Who chose the word “woke” to describe those obsessed with all things Trump?

Maybe of more importance, President Joe Biden has managed to lead the USA deeper into the Russian-Ukrainian war while simultaneously brokering a bromance between Xi and Putin, who have formed one of the most powerful alliances on earth. Somehow, this military/economic alliance overshadows any threat planet earth faces from climate change. Maybe not.

How far will Biden allow the New World Order (NWO) to advance? What are Xi and Putin’s objectives? Could we be on the verge of World War III? When will the NWO establish a one-world currency? How about a NWO coalition of ruling nations? Who will be the kingmakers in the new coalition of nations?

Speaking of the NWO, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the goals and accomplishments of the left’s efforts to install critical race theory, radical trans brainwashing, and history-bending disinformation into K-12 curricula. Two years of lockdowns gave parents opportunities to see what ideological zealots were teaching their K-3 graders about the fluidity of sex and gender. We thought smoking in the bathroom was bad back in the day. Nowadays any K-12 student can go into any bathroom or locker room and do ... well, it depends on what school authorities say. No need for parents to pay attention to what goes on in bathrooms these days.

A Parents’ Bill of Rights movement has gained traction since parents in Loudoun County, VA, began asking questions at local school board meetings. Reactions to these parents included the Biden DOJ to allude to parents as domestic terrorists. FBI whistleblowers have confirmed that they were assigned to investigate parents who posed dangers to school board members. A grassroots movement of parents across America has drawn enough attention against child abuse via indoctrination that the U.S. House passed the Parents Bill of Rights last Friday in a 213 - 208 vote.

The war for the minds of our children is going full throttle. Woke folks fund and encourage counterattacks by teachers unions, school boards, Democrats, and legacy media against parents fighting for their rights to educate their children according to their own family values.

On the climate change front, at least one of Biden’s cabinet members, Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last week, Americans can “learn from what China is doing” in combating climate change. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 55% of China’s energy comes from coal compared with 11% of America’s energy coming from coal. During a House Appropriations Subcommittee meeting, Granholm doubled down on her praise of China, ignoring the fact that 30% of the world’s CO2 emissions come from China.