COMMENTARY: How far we have not come

Conversations with members of the initial graduating class from Orangeburg-Wilkinson who attended their recent 50-year reunion event sadly and regrettably reflect how much things haven't changed and how far we still have to go as a society.

Their recent celebratory event/gathering was well advertised with sincere efforts to clearly and distinctly be all inclusive. Unfortunately, this otherwise successful gathering was not.

For a class that was essentially comprised 50-50 ethnically, the participants and attendees were of only one ethnicity.

There are even rumors that, sadly, there have previously been class gatherings restricted to members of the other ethnicity.

We often see and hear of how successful the school merger was and how the undefeated, state AAAA championship football team successfully brought together 20 participants of each ethnicity. Yet and still, 50 years later, that seems not to be the case.

I've gone back through my yearbook from that year and O-W had an equally diverse student population that seminal school year.

My class (three years later) is rapidly approaching our 50th. We're working extremely hard, researching and reaching out to all we can locate to make attendance at our 50-year reunion all inclusive in attendance.

This recent gathering brings to mind a previous T&D letter to the editor from Alice Smith Zimmerman about her experience and desire hoping to meet with and participate as a member of the Orangeburg High class of 1965.

I'll probably receive a lot of negative feedback for this submission yet I truly wonder what has to transpire before we truly and sincerely come together as one Orangeburg?

Orangeburg native Frank H. Staley (O-W class of 1975) resides in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0