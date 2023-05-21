It was inevitable: The problem with hiring and keeping quality employees has overtaken inflation as the top worry for small business.

The combination of labor and inflation has small business optimism sinking. National Federation of Independent Business State Director Ben Homeyer said the latest monthly decline in the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index underscores the ongoing challenges facing South Carolina’s job creators.

“Small businesses are really in a tight spot right now,” Homeyer said. “Inflation and a lack of qualified job applicants mean it's hard for them to meet customers' needs while keeping prices in check.”

The national NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased by 1.1 points in April to 89.0. This marks the 16th consecutive month below the survey’s 49-year history of 98. Labor quality was the top business problem at 24%, with inflation in second place by a point at 23%.

“Optimism is not improving on Main Street as more owners struggle with finding qualified workers for their open positions,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “Inflation remains a top concern for small businesses but is showing signs of easing.”

South Carolina is among states with the biggest problem with labor.

The personal finance website WalletHub released a report: 2023’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring. In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.

South Carolina has the sixth-biggest hiring struggle among the states with a job-openings rate of 7.38% in the past 12 months. To view the full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/states-employers-hiring/101730.

And the news from the NFIB business survey finds even more bad news:

The frequency of reports of positive profit trends was a net negative 23%.

A net negative 5% of owners viewed current inventory stocks as “too low” in April, down six points from March. This suggests stocks are now too large relative to expected sales.

The net percent of owners raising average selling prices decreased four points to a net 33%.

The net percent of owners who expect real sales to be higher deteriorated four points from March to a net negative 19%. As reported in NFIB’s monthly jobs report, owners’ plans to fill open positions remain elevated, with a seasonally adjusted net 17% planning to create new jobs in the next three months. Seasonally adjusted, a net 40% reported raising compensation. A net 21% plan to raise compensation in the next three months.

Nine percent cited labor costs as their top business problem and 24% said that labor quality was their top business problem.

The labor woes are reality amid sales woes. A net negative 9% of all owners reporting higher nominal sales in the past three months, down three points. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes deteriorated four points to a net negative 19%.

The frequency of reports of positive profit trends was a net negative 23%, five points worse than in March. Among the owners reporting lower profits, 29% blamed weaker sales, 20% blamed the rise in the cost of materials, 13% cited the usual seasonal change, 10% cited labor costs, 9% cited lower prices and 4% cited higher taxes or regulatory costs. For owners reporting higher profits, 51% credited sales volumes, 16% cited higher prices, 15% cited usual seasonal change, and 4% cited lower labor costs.

In short, the business landscape with hiring and inflation is not good. Amid all the debate over the health of the economy, remember that what small business is doing is a real measure. And things do not look good.