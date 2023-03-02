I am approaching half a century of experiences and observations. I think those experiences have helped others and me transcend our label of Gen X and, of course, have made us who we are.

First, I can vaguely remember cars lined up for the gas crisis in the late '70s. Of course, that was a failure and one we have approached off and on through the decades. Yet I also remember many tech advances like my late techie father bringing in a home computer in our house as early as the late '70s and having different ones through the decades from a Texas Instruments to an Apple IIe to an IBM compatible.

I even learned to program these computers and played computer adventure games on them, which influenced me positively, but that is another story for another time. (In addition, I try not to think about how rapidly we went from bag cell phones in cars to smartphones that can do a lot more than the computers I had on my desktop as a kid. It is hard to fathom.)

Next, from the late '70s to the early '80s, I gained a lot of pop culture memories including playing with He-man action figures and making little stories and drawings based on them. Also, I watched cartoons, shows and films such as “Looney Tunes”, Disney shorts and features, “E.T.,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” and “Star Wars,” etc.

In addition, I had birthday parties at Showbiz Pizza Place (the country bear version of Chuck E. Cheese with an eclectic animal rock band) and Putt-putt Golf and Games. In addition, with many visits to the library and sometimes small bookstores, I read the books of Judy Blume, Shel Silverstein, L. Frank Baum and Roald Dahl among many classic literary, science fiction, and fantasy authors (and, of course, the Holy Bible). I also had early visits to historic sites in our region and to the quite young (historically speaking) Walt Disney World in Florida (I loved visiting Mickey and Pooh, who I had stuffed animals of and drew in my young childhood).

With relatives from Jacksonville, Florida, we even drove in the dead of night on New Year's Day in 1983, the year after EPCOT opened, to explore that futuristic and international exhibit-filled place of wonder. Many Walt Disney World memories followed.

At some point in the '80s, during the continuation of the Cold War and the threat of nuclear destruction from Russia, I recall being asked at my military green-painted school during a drill to either go under desk or line up crouched down in a hallway. That probably would not have helped.

Also, in January 1986, I remember the Challenger explosion and being in a fifth grade, wooden-floored hallway where a health teacher and another teacher were watching the coverage on a television pulled out in a roll-cart. We spent a class period afterward discussing it. Soon my sadness at the disaster became a part of a collective, national sadness.

Later, during the summer of fifth grade in 1986, at Royal Ambassador camp (think of it as Southern Baptist Boy Scout Light), I accepted Jesus Christ as my Savior in a chapel atop a mountain, a wooden chapel which was completely open to a verdant, hilly scene with bird chirping and the wind blowing. We had climbed there each day for chapel, and, there, I truly heard how both heaven and nature could sing as the old carol said.

Also, I remember the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and mostly remember visuals of people pulling chunks out of it. Somehow, in my head, the fall of the Berlin Wall appeared with a lot of imagery connected to MTV and other channels.

Also, my memory cassette tapes, as they were, contained and continue to contain a lot of New Wave, some country, pop music, hard rock, musicals, some hip hop, and even classical and church music from that time period and beyond. My geeky side that likes parodies has a lot of Weird Al in there as well. By the way, from ages 5 to 18, I was in various church choirs, so a variety of religious music is in my head as well.

In the '90s, I recall the Bosnian genocide, the horrible beating of Rodney King and the L.A. riots, and certain presidential scandals. I also remember the Gulf War and the aftermath of that. Some of those events coincided with local and regional coverage during some of my early years as a journalist.

Of course, I will always flash back to the fall of the Twin Towers in 2001 -- a number of years after I graduated from university. Working hard on the second floor of a literacy organization building, I came downstairs to see the entire staff crowded around a television, and the gravity of what had happened did not hit me until later. The Global War on Terror was emphasized by our leaders and military from then on.

What I will also always remember is the label put on my generation, Gen X. X to me was a variable or a way of Xing something out. But Gen X was supposed to be the slack generation not concerned with what was going on. Yet I remembered many major events in my lifetime and was concerned about them. Also, I worked for my Dad in his side satellite dish business when I was a kid and did yard work in three different lawns and worked two or three jobs simultaneously from when I was around 18 or 19 onward. I was hardly a slacker nor have I been my entire life.

I do somewhat understand the trend within the past few years of millennial and post-millennials saying, “Okay, Boomer” in reply to something the Baby Boom generation complains about. But they forget Gen X'ers were truly the children of the Boomer generation.

As per what has been called The Greatest Generation, I was partially raised by my late Grandma Hattie and my late Great Aunt Evelyn who lived together like "The Golden Girls" with their many rich stories of struggles from decades from the '20s to the '70s (particularly during the Great Depression and World War II) and beyond. I could never disrespect them the way the Boomer generation has been disrespected. I also do not think I have disrespected the Boomers the way other generations have.

Yet we in Generation Fill in the Variable have observed many historical ups and downs in our decades as well. And we too have had our label used against us.

As I celebrate my birthday on March 5, I ask for an additional gift. I have done good things in my life as I know others have but am not going to brag about those. I ask that you not label me Generation X and not label others by their generation but think about what we have been through and what good we have done. And celebrate that.