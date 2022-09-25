COMMENTARY: Fractured, divided SCSU board?

“If you can’t annoy somebody, there’s little point in writing.” -- Kingsley Amis

The September South Carolina State University board meeting has an “annoying” question: “Is this board in reprise or repeat?” Is the board fractured and divided, again?

The vote for chairperson was 7-6, prompting the question for the many of us who watch boards: “Is the SCSU board 'divisive,' again." Yes, it is annoying for this observer to have to write.

The U.S. Supreme Court does vote 5-4 many times, but clearly it is experiencing serious ethical concerns that are ongoing.

The late Dr. William G. Bowen in his inaugural address at Princeton University in 1972 eloquently remarked: “This is not to say that we shall always agree; nor should we. Contention is the lifeblood of any good university, for there has never been a single path to the truth, and it is by testing ideas that we sharpen them and make them serviceable.”

In the proceedings for the SCSU chairperson, it appears several members wanted to be the chair, or at least there were more nominations than the two final racehorses, Rodney Jenkins and Douglas Gantt. Gantt won by a hair breath. This is also to mention that the S.C. legislature abdicated it duties probably because of the controversy with the University of South Carolina trustees, leaving two expired seat holders on the SCSU board still stationed.

Annoying as it may be to pen this commentary, Voltaire comes to this writer’s defense with verities. First, “I disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” It may be annoying. Then, he writes, “Cherish those who seek the truth, but beware of those who find it.” Annoying, but truth hurts and reveals.

Inside the children’s book "The Little Prince," Antoine de Saint Exupery writes, “And now here is my secret, a very simple secret: It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”

This is not to misinterpret literature, but from this opinion writer’s view, something may appear somewhat invisible to the eye, to some even myopic, but to the rest of us, it seems like there is a fractured and divided board, again. Only the SCSU board can truthfully answer if it will truthfully answer.

Meanwhile, amid a number of SCSU successes we all laud, if the governance board is fractured and divided, it often impairs the president, for he does have 13 bosses, all with their own wills and own perspectives for the CEO.

Is the SCSU president without an evaluative instrument and without a contract (opinion writers are not the news section; the news section will have to do its inquiries)? Unless the state has changed its policies, each agency head also has an Agency Head Evaluation from its board that includes planning and evaluation stages.

For instance, one agency head at a major state university includes in its evaluative process the planning document, the interim performance interviews, the pre-appraisal interview and the evaluation document.

The agency head performance evaluation ultimately “provides an overall assessment of the agency head’s job performance during the review period, emphasizing major results, strengths, and areas of improvement.” Further, in the evaluation, if appropriate, it must “indicate how the agency head plans to improve in any of deficient areas and the board/commission (Governor/or designee) plans to do to support these efforts.” Even so, the president serves at the pleasure of the board.

So, if there is a fractured or divided board, could the planning and evaluation be fractured and divided? Why is the SCSU board appearing somewhat fractured and divided now? It almost unanimously dismissed James Clark with only two dissenters, but unanimously appointed Col. Alexander Conyers as interim and later president with no presidential search.

Though the public appears to have its view on the SCSU president, which is very favorable, though rather subjective, what are the quantifiable measures the board uses? Again, there is an agency head evaluation. For instance, if retention were a measure this board uses during a pre-appraisal interview, surely a fiduciary concern looms about how 437 students did not return in the fall leading to a $2.4 million loss in tuition and fees, not counting room and board, reported in the Academic Affairs Committee.

In a recent interview, the SCSU president reported that 1,140 new students entered SCSU in fall 2022, of which 900 were first-time freshmen (first-year students). SCSU must report bona fide numbers to the SC Commission on Higher Education in October. The annoying question is will these students return in spring 2023. Is a plan in place to ensure their return? Input is output. Mindfully, SAT/ACT scores were likely waived for this class. Are there less and underprepared students, making instruction more challenging?

Does a fractured and divided board understand all of the issues affecting this state agency? Does it understand higher education? Or, is it “business as usual,” and are “fractured and divided” the doldrums beloved SCSU cannot escape?

Without doubt, this opinion is annoying. Kingsley Amis declared it would be.