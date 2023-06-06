“Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force! You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months.” -- Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower’s order of the day on D-Day

Preserving freedom was the mission 79 years ago today.

More than 2,500 Americans lost their lives on June 6, 1944, D-Day, the greatest amphibious assault in history. It was the day America and our allies began the process of physically taking Europe back from the Nazis and Fascists.

Immortalized in the hit movie “Saving Private Ryan,” the contributions of the soldiers who won the day at Normandy, France, in 1944 cannot be overstated. People do what they have to do in such situations.

Many were the heroes from that great day. And very many were thankful for being spared as they watched hundreds die around them.

Today's average American cannot imagine what it would be like to face the challenges and dangers of those in the midst of the battle on D-Day. Most have never had to fight for freedom.

Omaha Beach was one of five beach landing sectors designated for the amphibious assault component on D-Day. It was particularly bloody for Americans.

Germany’s 352nd Infantry Division, controlling the higher ground with the help of an extensive system of trenches, was positioned to spray the beach with bullets. Most of the first wave of soldiers was shot dead or drowned before they could even fire a shot.

If that were not enough, naval and air bombardments failed to take out German positions above the beach. And the waters and beach were heavily mined.

As Samuel Warde writes at allthatsinteresting.com: "In short, Omaha turned out to be an 'epic human tragedy.' German gunners successfully rained deadly crossfire into the ranks of the invading troops. Thousands of injured and dead troops littered the beach and floated in the water. Destroyed landing crafts and tanks were strewn about the beach and water’s edge, and by about 8:30 a.m. troop landings ceased."

But the attack continued with the Allies, incredibly, winning the day at Omaha Beach.

The National D-Day Memorial Foundation estimates that “success came at the cost of about 3,000 casualties of the 43,250 men that landed on Omaha the first day” -- far more than at any other beach.

For the “Greatest Generation,” failure was not an option. Commitment to war was total. Winning against a formidable and dedicated enemy was a mission to be accomplished at all costs.

Will we remember the contributions of so many on D-Day and in the great World War II? On June 6, 2023, we pray so. We cannot afford to forget.