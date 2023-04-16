I am extremely concerned by the increasing number of murders and young people with guns in our state.

Gangs, drugs, and criminals' easy access to guns continue to play a significant role in the violence we have seen in South Carolina.

The shooting that occurred on the Isle of Palms on Friday afternoon and others like it should never be acceptable.

Unfortunately, we have become all too familiar with the deadly impact of young people and repeat offenders with guns.

Just this past week I received a request from the chief of Folly Beach to provide assistance for an event that was located on social media that says BYOB (bring your own booze) and BYOG (bring your own gun). I will tell those who are organizing this event now, this behavior will not be tolerated.

In 2021 there were 566 murders in South Carolina, the most ever recorded. Of those 566 murders, 322 were committed by people under the age of 25, with 59 of those by people under 18. We have seen murders increase 52.2% over the past 10 years. Weapon law violations increased by 4.2% in 2021 and 80.8% in the past 10 years. 2021 marks eight straight years of increase. 91% of weapon law violations included firearms and at least 76% were identified as handguns. In 2021 there were 9,728 weapon law violations. Of those 5,117 were committed by people under the age of 25, with 1,435 of those by people under 18.

The criminal justice system only works when every part of the system works together to ensure the safety of South Carolinians. Law enforcement officers are increasingly encountering armed repeat offenders across the state who are federally prohibited from possessing a firearm but who are not prohibited under state law.

This must change. It is past time to give law enforcement the tools they need to arrest felons who are caught possessing firearms in this state. South Carolina needs a true felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm statute that local and state police can enforce.

We must also hold violent, repeat offenders accountable while they are out on bond. All too often law enforcement officers make good arrests only to find out the offender received a low bond and is out terrorizing the same community the next day. This must stop.

We will continue to work with the Governor’s Office and the General Assembly to pass meaningful legislation with the goal of keeping South Carolinians safe. We are encouraged by the work of both bodies on fentanyl trafficking, drug-induced homicide, bond reform and felon-in-possession-of-firearms legislation.

We must all work together to combat crime in our communities across South Carolina and that means working with our elected officials, criminal justice system partners and community leaders. We must have positive community partnerships, interaction, support and investment to truly make an impact on crime.

This cycle of violence must stop.