It’s been nearly two months since I walked across the stage as one of 230 Class of 2023 graduates at Claflin University's Spring Commencement Convocation on May 6 at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex. I was also the first person on my dad's side to graduate college.

Since then, I have accepted a position as a reporter with a newspaper in Charlotte, N.C., and my family is extremely proud and excited about this career opportunity.

Earning a bachelor's degree in mass communications at Claflin was an accomplishment that a younger 18-year-old Terry, fresh out of Bethune-Bowman High School, would have never imagined.

It all started with wanting to stay close to home. Having my family and support system in Orangeburg greatly influenced my decision to become a Claflinite.

I learned one of my first lessons as a freshman when I chose a major I believed would earn me the most money instead of what makes me happy.

I started college as a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) major in biology. My goal then was to become a doctor, which went against the career I had dreamed about since childhood. I loved writing and realized it even more when I began classes at Claflin. I even wrote stories I would share with Lee Harter, editor of The Times and Democrat in Orangeburg. He later became my mentor and one of my professors.

Harter reviewed my articles and said he saw potential in me as a writer. His encouragement sparked my love for something that was there from the beginning. This experience taught me to follow my instincts.

I learned more and more during my freshman year, but nothing prepared me for COVID-19, which disrupted campus life at Claflin and the rest of the world. The global pandemic eventually led to a campus shutdown.

Many students reported that the isolation of the shutdowns contributed to a lack of academic focus and increased mental health challenges. Being away from campus limited their access to the university's mental health professionals. Many students faced health and other personal issues alone without any professional support.

It was only a short time before the students and faculty adjusted to online teaching and learning. I focused more on my class assignments during the pandemic. My grades improved, and I was ready to return to the classroom. But I soon discovered I needed to work on socializing with other students. Looking back, it took a year or two for me to get back to being comfortable in social spaces.

Being back on campus stimulated my personal and professional development.

My professors taught me the inner workings of journalism and reporting. I became a freelance writer at The Times and Democrat and learned the craft in real time. It was an experience that led to several internships. I interned at The State in Columbia before returning to Orangeburg to intern at The T&D.

I can say with "Claflin Confidence" that I learned a lot about myself as a college student. I went from being a shy 18-year-old who didn't know anything about the world to a young man who's slightly more knowledgeable and ready for what the world has to offer.

Claflin prepared me by teaching me about journalism through Harter's "formula" for organizing a news story. I also learned the importance of networking.

I know there is more to learn, but because of Claflin University, I am ready to begin the next chapter of my personal and professional journey.