Over the past year, as America has been fixated on the war in Ukraine and inflation with associated economic problems at home, the Chinese Communist Party has taken steps to crush Christianity.

From Jon Brown’s recent article "China Ramping up Persecution of Christians as it Demands Worship and Allegiance of Xi Jinping": “The Chinese Communist Party escalated its persecution of Christians throughout 2022 as the country clamped down on churches and online religious content while demanding allegiance to Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a watchdog group. ... While the Chinese government has long demanded sole allegiance to the Communist Party, in recent years it has been emphasizing allegiance to Jinping.

"Before, during and after the opening of the Congress, China's state-run religious groups lavished compliments and praise on Xi with more extravagant words and phrases than China's state-run media, showing that religious Sinicization is evolving from supporting the CCP to worship and allegiance to Xi Jingping ... Their goal is not only to curate a ‘socialist-friendly’ church; they hope to erase it. ... The international community needs to know about these trends and developments as China continues to rise on the global stage."

China has used the lockdowns associated with their Zero COVID policy to attempt to strangle Christianity while international attention has been diverted. This comes as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has moved up its timeline for becoming the world hegemonic power and views Christianity as the greatest internal and external ideological challenge. It’s time for Americans to recognize the importance of Christianity as a bulwark against the authoritarianism of the CCP.

Though the CCP has always kept a tight reign on Christianity and viewed it as a dangerous threat, in 2017 the CCP under Xi Jinping has attempted to crush Christianity for good. As Kate Shellnutt wrote that year: “Thousands of Christian villagers in China have been told to take down displays of Jesus, crosses and gospel passages from their homes as part of a government propaganda effort to “transform believers in religion into believers in the party.”

A number of Christian watchdog groups have reported on the rising persecution of Christians, particularly during the COVID lockdowns as the media were kept from internal stories. The CCP has attempted to justify the crackdowns with propagandizing slurs against Christianity.

Xu Xiaohong, head of the National Committee of the Three-Self Patriotic Movement of the Protestant Churches in China, alleged there were many unique problems with Christianity in China, including alleged “infiltration” and “private meeting places."

The truth is the CCP spent years studying the power and influence of Christianity and came to the conclusion it is the greatest challenge to the authoritarian rule and ideology of the Chinese Communist Party. Writing in Foreign Policy Magazine, Azeem Ibrahim notes how the CCP was most “scared of the Christian religion” as a top ideological threat. The CCP specifically saw Christianity as one of the greatest sources of resistance to authoritarian rule.

As Ibrahim put it: “(Christianity) is inherently threatening to the CCP. Chinese leadership also studied the fall of the Soviet bloc intensely and are well aware of the role both Catholic and Protestant faith contributed to the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe."

China expert and author Jonathan DT Ward wrote in “The Decisive Decade” about the ideological war the CCP saw itself engaged in. He wrote that the “Chinese Communist Party’s infamous Document Nine ‘Communique on the Current State of the Ideological Sphere’” included the ideological threats to the CCP, including ‘‘Promoting Western Constitutional Democracy ... Promoting ‘universal values.'" Christianity inherently promotes the idea of universal values, with each human made in the image of God, which is the base of Western Constitutional Democracy.

From a personal anecdote, I had the opportunity to compare American values and ideology with a number of other nations while serving in Afghanistan. This was at a time when non-U.S. NATO nations predominated in the Southern Region where I was assigned as senior military adviser to Afghan Security Forces in one of the provinces (Helmand).

A primary ideological difference of Americans, compared to the other nations we served alongside, was the substantially higher levels of Christian belief. This religious commitment was respected and understood by the Afghans and kept Americans grounded in a unique way.

This dynamic has been noted by many foreign observers to the U.S., starting with Alexis de Tocqueville, who wrote in the 1830s that “there is no other country in which the Christian religion retains greater sway over the souls of men than in America” and UK Historian Paul Johnson who wrote at the end of the 20th century that America was exceptional because it was God-fearing.

American religious commitment has given the nation a solid ideological identity rooted in the words of the Declaration of Independence that all humans are “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights."

The American passion for universal human rights, and corresponding anti-authoritarian Constitutional Democracy, is the key to America’s future over the authoritarianism of the CCP. American Christian belief keeps it a beacon of hope throughout the world, and helped win the ideological war with the Soviet Union.

The tens of millions of Chinese Christians deserve our help, and act as a bulwark against the darkness of CCP authoritarianism pervading the world.