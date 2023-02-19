The 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has so far killed more than 30,000 and left millions in both nations without shelter or basic needs could be among the worst in the last 100 years.

When I hear news of powerful earthquakes, I usually remember Jesus telling his disciples about “famines and earthquakes” preceding the sign of his coming, and of the end of the age. This particular earthquake hit after more than 12 years of civil war in northwest Syria, which complicates delivery problems for international aid.

Thousands of miles away in America, Chinese balloons have been confounding authorities regarding potential threats to the homeland. The Biden administration has been tight-lipped about any threats from the flying objects. Then again, the Biden family and the whole federal bureaucracy have been tight-lipped about China’s activities and intentions.

In one notable exception, General Mike Minihan, head of Air Mobility Command, predicted war with China by 2025 in a memo to all air-wing commanders and other operational commanders, writing, “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me [we] will fight in 2025.”

During his term in office, President Donadl Trump’s policy successes revived our economy by nearly every measure. Nevertheless, his term was beset with detractors and saboteurs within the federal bureaucracy, Democratic Party, and mainstream and social media, all of which manufactured conditions for a perfect civil storm. For the past two years President Joe Biden has whipped those conditions into disastrous economic, domestic and international catastrophes.

The world in general and America in particular have devolved into a dark image of biblical proportions. Paul describes the last days like this: “But realize this, that in the last days difficult times will come. For men will be lovers of self, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, revilers, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, irreconcilable, malicious gossips, without self-control, brutal, haters of good, treacherous, reckless, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God. ...” Sounds like the political platform of the woke left.

Speaking of biblical imagery, the first judgments God unleashes on earth are the infamous four horsemen of the apocalypse. The Apostle John wrote, “And I looked and behold a white horse, and he who sat on it had a bow; and a crown was given to him; and he went out conquering, and to conquer.” Got to love the imagery! The rider on the white horse coming to save the day with a bow and no arrows! He conquers and rules the world, but not with weapons of war.

Satan’s primary weapon has always been deceit. His first conquest was Eve, who confessed that the serpent deceived her. Notably, Satan did not deceive Adam. But Satan has amassed his minions, both human and angelic, to deceive the world into submission to him. Who doubts that one disguised as an angel of light could conquer gullible followers who would themselves destroy any who would not follow the man on the white horse?

Who has ambitions of leading the whole world under one authority? That’s what’s at stake among the rich and powerful of this world.

Many believe Jesus is returning soon to judge the nations and set up his kingdom. Are we beginning to see signs? Jesus instructed his disciples, “When you see. ...” There will be signs. We may be seeing signs today.