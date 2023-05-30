Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

What does President Joe Biden really believe? What drives his policies? Biden began his presidency as many other presidents-elect promising to unify a divided nation. Days after winning the election in November 2020 Biden said, "I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States.”

A scant 100 days after taking the oath of office, Biden vowed to make racial equity the central focal point of his agenda according to a New York Times article April 24. Racial equity would guide elements of his response to the pandemic, selection of locations for new infrastructure, and how climate policies would be designed.

Biden’s first hallmark in foreign affairs came fewer than seven months later after he had told the Taliban in Afghanistan when he planned to remove our troops. When the fateful day came the Taliban had already captured Kabul and tens of thousands of Americans and Afghanis were scrambling to get through the gates hoping to escape. Biden’s promises to leave no one behind were empty. No plans had been made to meet that promise and tens of thousands have suffered atrocities ever since.

Former Secretary of the Defense Robert Gates had tried to warn voters before the election of Biden’s utter ineptitude in foreign affairs, writing Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

At one of the nation’s premier HBCUs, Howard University, Biden recently pledged to the new graduates he would “stand up against the poison of white supremacy, as I did in my inaugural address — to single it out as the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland.” What a unifying challenge to our best and brightest as they enter the work force!

The day Biden was sworn into office, the inflation rate stood at 1.4%. Almost immediately inflation began to creep up and every family in America saw prices of food, consumer goods, and necessities like gasoline eat into every nickel in their pocket books. All the experts in Biden’s administration declared this inflation was transitory even as the creep continued to rise.

By August of 2022, inflation had dipped slightly to 8.5%. Biden’s response to that news was the U.S. had “zero inflation” in July! Although inflation had dipped a bit, the rate was still barely below a four-decade high. Then Biden gave the press a lesson in economics, saying, “Here’s what that means: while the price of some things go up — went up last month, the price of other things went down by the same amount. The result? Zero inflation last month.”

The corporate media have tried to play nice with old “Uncle Joe.” Now that Biden is president, his decisions and pronouncements are beginning to wear a bit thin on even the most virulent woke folks.

On top of these faux pas on Biden’s coattails, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee has found some major financial scandals in the Biden family. Chairman James Comer, R-Kentucky, said, “From a historical standpoint, we’ve never seen a presidential family receive these sums of money from adversaries around the world.” What’s this about the Biden family receiving millions from America’s adversaries like China?