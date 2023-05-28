Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A number of specific reasons were advanced for the Orangeburg County School Board to consider before it voted 5-4 to relocate the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School to a proposed new site on Cook Road: existing congestion, possible interference involving emergency vehicles getting to and from the local hospital, patient quality care at the hospital, future growth for both the school and the medical complex, negative impact caused by the proximity to an established neighborhood, and more.

A closely divided vote, with obvious determination to proceed against serious objections from local (and other) residents whose support is needed and wanted, reminds us of three brief quotes taken from Harry Fosdick’s book, “Twelve Tests of Character,” published 1923. He declares that “Today the currents of life are swift and stimulating, the demands of life absorbing ... we let the loudest (and most threatening) voices fill our ears ... Democracy is not all clear gain – for one thing, its method of reaching decisions by voting creates the general impression that the majority is right ..." Fosdick states further that we must be able to “See the invisible” so that we are able to “put first things first.”

Having pored over and over the above, we might want to revisit a request made by a local representative as she urged legislators to take the necessary time in making a serious decision:

“We don’t need to rush into it, and if we are doing this under the guise of efficiency and more convenience for taxpayers, then we really need to be careful in what we do and how we do it.”

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter’s remarks, as she spoke before lawmakers who were debating the future of DHEC in South Carolina, could very well be appropriately applied as we ponder the future of O-W, one of our most significant institutions.

In this connection, it is believed that consideration should be given to at least two additional notions:

1. Put first things first -- Conspicuously omitted from the partial list of reasons advanced for reconsidering a site for the proposed new O-W High School is a discussion of how all of this might impact students, their growth in maximizing their potential and their need for unconditional support from parents and indeed the whole community. Students, as much or more than ever, need substantive caring – they need examples. And, if doing the necessary work to have the school remain “in place,” while accomplishing the same goals, then we need to consider moving forward with all deliberate speed.

2. See the “invisible” -- Orangeburg County has been successful in bringing business and industry to the area, building some great mutually beneficial relationships. Creating jobs and providing workers were obviously key to decision-making all along the way. What we’re experiencing now, like much of the country, is a lack of qualified employees to fill positions. We have been preoccupied with “printed” benefits, forgetting that attention to longer-term educational enhancement was and is critical. The ultimate problem with preoccupation is that it takes too little account of time.

But change is on the horizon. That high school diploma will become a more valued instrument as we recognize and train the brainpower of this and future generations of young people. Through the combined and caring efforts of our much-sought-after business personnel, local educators and an informed citizenry, as a whole, high school students will push “figures beyond math” and “ideas beyond nighttime dreams." In the future, we must provide space for the “Science and High School Research Labs, Center for Arts and Crafts, the Theatre, the Business Forum Complex,” and more. All, significantly run by students.

Already begun, we proudly envision that the Cook Road area will become a noted future medical mecca for this region, this state and perhaps the nation. We must find a suitable place (present site among the options) for the productive growth of “a new” Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.