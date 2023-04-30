The '70s animated film “Snoopy, Come Home!” repeatedly has a song or variation of a song with the line “No dogs allowed!” when Snoopy is kicked out of places.

As I recall from my youth, at one point as Woodstock is with Snoopy, “... and even birds” is added to the song lyrics.

At present, the figurative song lyric for the Town of North’s park is “No dogs allowed ... and even horses and other animals.” No dogs are allowed in many other ballparks in the region also.

Recently, the Town of North voted not to allow any animals in their park (the one exception will probably have to be true service animals). The town passed this prohibitive panacea because of several horses making a mess there but also mentioned a large dog doing the same.

Also, in the region and my travels, I have seen several signs preventing dogs from being brought on to ballfields, and I understand this (I think Neeses once had a no-dog rule posted on their ballfield sign).

The Town of Norway recently changed its regular park days to Saturdays and Sundays after stopping entry all-together because of human vandalism. But I have not read nor could I find Norway's rules regarding pets at the park there. Nevertheless, I have not often seen an ordinance preventing all domesticated animals from coming into a regular park.

Granted, the hours it takes to clean up after animals, as people do not often do so themselves, can be cost prohibitive when having to pay a town employee to do so. Even when council members or volunteers are doing the cleanup, this still takes a lot of extra time.

However, what should citizens do without access to a park with their dogs (particularly if they have small yards and just want to get away to exercise with their dogs)?

I happen to have a large yard and walk my emotional support Corgi, Ziggy, in it many times a day. I still like to take him away from home every three days or so because we enjoy it. When I take Ziggy on longer walks than yard walks in the town where I live, I can go to a local park (without a dog ban) or even a strip mall with some chain stores, which are pet friendly. But my town does not have a dog park.

I do long walks with Ziggy when I go to Aiken or Augusta, but they also have dog parks. In Orangeburg, I have walked Ziggy at the gardens and in and around pet-friendly stores. I have not visited the dog parks there.

Also, when, as a caregiver, I take my mother to doctors' appointments, I take Ziggy to a small park beside Pizza Hut in Bamberg (for other out-of-town ones, I either seek a dog park or a strip mall with pet-friendly stores). To do off-leash training with Ziggy, I have closed the doors to the tennis court in Bamberg and have let him walk in there. For his ongoing training, I use the come, sit, and stay commands with him. But he is allowed to scamper in front of me as we walk the perimeter of the inside of the fence several times. One time, I forgot clean-up bags, so I had to clean up his mess with a big leaf. However, I did not see a cleanup bag station there.

This leads me to a need in western Orangeburg County and even Bamberg County. During my travels throughout both, I have not seen a dog park.

From online research, the City of Orangeburg has at least two. Also, a nationwide chain convenience store has a smaller version of a traditional dog park with a rectangular fenced-in area in front. I have not seen any in-person in western Orangeburg County or Bamberg County. After doing some online research, I could not find any there either.

Next, I have frequented dog parks in the Augusta area because of monthly meetings of a Corgi group. (Aiken has at least one dog park as well.) The dog parks in greater Augusta all have hoses or water distribution systems for dogs to fill up bowls or do cleanup. Also, they have a little fenced entranceway where one can bring one’s dog in before letting him or her into the main areas.

Often the dog parks have two fenced sides. One is for smaller dogs of a certain weight or below; the other is for larger dogs of a certain weight or above. When I lived in Columbia, a late friend and I would take her golden retriever to a dog park there. At that dog park, people and dogs had to be vetted. Their dogs and owners had to be registered with the city (the dogs had to be up to date on shots yearly).

What all of these places have in common is a budget for posted cleanup stations with cleanup bags and trash cans for the dogs’ excrement. Citizens are expected to clean up after their dogs, and the honor system works fairly well there. Those who go to the parks encourage each other to clean up after their dogs, pointing out when a dog had made a mess.

Among other rules, including one about cleanup, a rule about disruptive dogs is often posted in these places. When asked, most people take disruptive dogs out of the dog park. Sometimes, they do it with no prompting.

These dog parks in the areas I mentioned bring in people from at least a 60-mile radius or more. These individuals buy meals in and do shopping in the towns and cities that have these dog parks. They are an asset and contribute to a higher standard of living.

If towns in western Orangeburg County are going to ban dogs from regular parks and ballfields, perhaps it is time for them to think about using some of the federal and/or state stimulus funds to construct dog parks as projects. Perhaps even regional funds such as the penny sales tax could be used for this purpose. Municipalities bring their own funds in as well, and these could be budgeted appropriately for dog parks.

As the next fiscal year budgets are being finalized these next few months before July, perhaps officials should have their towns go to the dogs in a good way.

Officials, please do not ban dogs entirely. But strongly consider enticing responsible dog owners and their dogs to a nice facility reserved just for them and add more tourism appeal to the towns in the region.