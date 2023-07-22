America as a nation is in desperate straits. We have excelled in the “E pluribus” part of our national motto, but we have spectacularly failed in forming the “unum.” Perhaps the only thing Americans agree on today is we are a divided nation.

Politics has become our national religion, replacing the faith of our founding fathers. Were they unified in a faith? Their beliefs were close enough to recognize a single Creator. That’s a good starting point on which to build a nation. Unfortunately Americans no longer share any singular uniting point of view. National politics has too many moving parts to count. We’re living in an existential culture in which people believe everyone’s views are equally valid and true, i.e. there is no absolute truth. As Buffalo Springfield sang back in the day, “Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong.”

That no one person, political party, or organization is responsible for the mess we’re in is a good thing. If one entity were responsible for this mess, then we could focus our attention and will to fight against that entity. Hundreds and thousands of political entities in America are fighting other entities they believe are not only wrong, but are destroying the foundation of America. Believe me, that ship sailed a long time ago.

So, when presidents Biden, Trump or Obama promised to unify the nation, they found themselves fighting on too many fronts. The vast majority of political entities are fighting against things, and those that are fighting for things don’t realize that what they’re fighting for is against rights others believe and defend.

Politics is the lifeblood of government. Government is all about control and power over individuals as well as the masses. We’re just now coming out of a time when “emergency powers” superseded all laws. The Constitution? It doesn’t cover emergencies! Riiiiiight. God save us from governing authorities who mandate rules based on their own politics and feelings.

It’s bad enough that governing authorities continue to grow more comfortable exercising powers they believe they have. It’s even worse when media censor and oppress dissenting opinions. Where can one find the facts, or the truth if you will, about a government that has been politicized and weaponized to defeat any opposition?

Those on the left have religiously followed Karl Marx’s political views of how to form a government that’s fair and equitable for everyone. Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” has been the primary textbook for the movement. Both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama rigorously studied these rules and applied them in their governing practices. “What difference at this point does it make?”

Americans will face many more challenges from foreign and domestic enemies over the next six or seven years, and we don’t have a unified or common defense against our own government and complicit media.

Walt Kelly’s character Pogo said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” It’s way past time, again, for all of us to admit we’re all responsible for dragging our nation into the utter depths of degradation and corruption. We would be insane to continue pursuing anti-God woke philosophies while expecting utopia to bloom any minute.

Believers should confess our sins, pray for our nation, speak out against corruption and perversion, and defend the freedoms our founders rightly believed come only from our Creator God.