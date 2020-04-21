COMMENTARY: We can save the planet without destroying the economy

The plan would also wreak havoc on the economy. A radical reduction of fossil fuel production would destroy 5.9 million jobs over the next two decades, according to one analysis. And that's after factoring in newly created "green jobs." Over the same period, such a plan would reduce GDP by a whopping $11.8 trillion.

Luckily, we don't need the Green New Deal to fight climate change. Recent breakthroughs in a process known as hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," have made natural gas both abundant and cheap. This has encouraged the energy industry to transition from coal to gas-burning plants.

That's good for the environment, since natural gas emits roughly half as much carbon dioxide as coal. In fact, carbon dioxide emissions from energy production have fallen for six of the last nine years. Since 2005, natural gas has done more to reduce the power sector's carbon dioxide emissions than all renewable energy sources combined.

Robust domestic energy production also benefits the economy. The natural gas sector currently supports more than 10 million jobs across the country. And as a result of lower energy costs brought on by the fracking boom, disposable household income in the United States rose by more than $1,300 in 2015. That figure could increase to $3,500 within a decade.