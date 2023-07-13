California is at it again in pushing the bounds of progressive radicalism with minor trans “affirmation” and surgery.

According to journalist Susanna Luthi, “A newly revised California bill would make a parent’s refusal to 'affirm' a child’s transgender identity grounds for denial of custody or visitation rights." This comes on the heels of the recent California bill making California a national haven for minor sex-change operations without parental consent.

San Francisco attorney Erin Friday says of the newest proposal: “When you say that gender affirmation is in the child’s best interest ... (non-affirmation) is now abuse because you’re not taking care of the health, safety, and welfare (of the child) if you’re not affirming them.”

What’s happening in California and other blue states with Democrat Party monopolies demonstrates what happens with one-party rule. Party monopoly was a danger our founders warned us would crush our God-given rights regardless of the Constitution.

First, the one-party monopoly in California is total, with Democrats holding all the major offices and super majorities in the legislature. It’s also way out of step with America and even most Californian families when it comes to issues like minor transsexualism. For example, over two thirds of Americans oppose even puberty-blocking medication for minors, let alone “gender-affirming care."

Current bills making California both a national “haven” for minor gender-transition surgery (without parental consent) and enabling the state to remove custody from parents not supporting of minor transgenderism completely undermine basics rights of the religious. The leadership of California is well outside the norm in their identity: Only 4.2% of GenX (the primary generation of the political leadership) identify as LGBTQ+ and yet more than 10% of California legislators identify as such.

California politicians have become openly hostile to religious citizens and made strenuous efforts to prevent church attendance during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The abuse of power is causing an exodus of traditional families.

Importantly, the monopoly also goes to state bureaucrats and agencies holding unfair discretionary power.

Our founding fathers stressed the importance of checks and balance in protecting individual and minority rights and a primary check included prevention of party monopoly. In their studies of various governments throughout history, the founders wrote of the danger of a party (or faction) gaining a monopoly.

The “father” of the Constitution, James Madison, wrote of this danger, and argued in Federalist 51 why he believed America would not fall prey to it: “Whilst all authority in it (federal government) will be derived from and dependent on the society, the society itself will be broken into so many parts, interests, and classes of citizens, that the rights of individuals, or of the minority, will be in little danger from interested combinations of the majority.”

Madison believed that the America of the time, with 3 million citizens primarily along the Atlantic Coast, would have various parties and factions, and a monopoly could not reasonably develop to restrict minority interests. The Constitution separated out the independent branches of the federal government and powers were divided between federal and state governments. Still, the system would not work with a party monopoly.

Evens liberal news sources like Politico have written about the number of “Blue” states becoming a one-party monopoly.

Two years ago, New Orleans attorney Alex Grainer wrote of the Democratic Party’s agenda of creating a monopoly over all aspects of the federal government through open borders and amnesty, creation of new Democrat states of D.C. and Puerto Rico, packing of the courts and prevention of reasonable voting laws (like Voter ID) by states: “Democrats are waging political war on all fronts to transform America into a one-party state.”

Though Democrats failed on different points, they have flooded perceived new Democrat Party voters across the border and continue. Importantly, as we learned with the Durham report, federal agencies like the FBI and Justice Department show clear bias in favor of Democrats. Washington, D.C., has voted over 92% Democrat in the last two elections and political contributions by federal employees run around 90% Democrat. This is as close to monopoly as it comes.

Most Americans understand the importance of the checks and balances of the branches of government, but many don’t realize the danger Madison warned with party monopoly. Many tyrannical governments, like that of the Soviet Union and even North Korea, have had robust “paper” constitutional protections and an arguably more robust bill of rights than ours. Unfortunately, with a one-party monopoly, rights are only protected for those following the party, while other individuals and minorities are persecuted ruthlessly. Like what’s happening to religious and conservative citizens in California, though not as bad ... yet. Thankfully, the federal government can help keep California from going full Soviet.

It’s time for all Americans to acknowledge the danger of what’s happening in states with one-party monopolies. The United States has remained a free nation both because of the Constitution and competing parties with checks on power. We safeguard liberty through common respect for our unalienable God-given rights, but also a system in which no party holds all power.