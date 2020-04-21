COMMENTARY: Let’s really celebrate the 50th Earth Day with some humble pie

Ditto.

It’s now known that the climate models are “with one notable exception” totally incapable of modeling the three-dimensional structure of climate change in the Earth’s vast tropics. The one model that works predicts less warming than any other, a warming so modest that it can’t justify “endangerment.”

It’s also recently been found that dreaded sea-level rise on the East Coast is pretty much the same as it is now as it was some three centuries ago, or long before the Industrial Revolution and the initiation of our ability to significantly modify the global atmosphere. And it is also now clear from satellite data that our planet is rapidly becoming greener, thanks to the fertilizing effects of increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide. The effect about 10 times larger than we see from the increasing nitrogen deposition noted above.

In observation of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the subsequent founding of the EPA, it would be great if the agency “for once” ate some humble pie and reversed its finding of human endangerment from carbon dioxide. That would really be cause for an Earth Day celebration!

Patrick J. Michaels is with the Competitive Enterprise Institute and is author of “Scientocracy: The Tangled Web of Public Science and Public Policy.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0