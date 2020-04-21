COMMENTARY: Let’s really celebrate the 50th Earth Day with some humble pie
0 comments

COMMENTARY: Let’s really celebrate the 50th Earth Day with some humble pie

From the Earth Day at 50: Opinions on a half century of celebrating the environment series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Earth Day 50th Logo

April 22 marks the 50th Earth Day, born in the height of fears of The Population Bomb, global famine, miasmatic air and the rapid decline of the West into post-civilizational chaos.

How did that all work out? The dire predictions were wrong, but there is one lasting legacy: on December 2, 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency was born. It was purposefully and politically re-cobbled from other parts of the federal bureaucracy by Richard Nixon into one central agency granted eternal life in Washington.

Failed predictions aside, there were some serious air-quality problems, especially in urban airsheds; and the EPA along with the states did a pretty good job of cleaning things up. That was low-hanging fruit the agency could easily pick off.

A much larger, less manageable problem was acid rain. While rainfall is naturally a bit acidic, addition of sulfur and nitrogen oxides, mainly from the combustion of coal, clearly increase acidity. Air quality around coal-fired power plants was pretty bad, but local solutions resulted in multistate problems. The mantra of those days was “the solution to pollution is dilution,” so power plant chimneys moved skyward. The clustering of generation facilities along major rivers like the Ohio, where they had easy access to coal, resulted in large regions of the East being subjected to increasingly acid precipitation, as the new plants injected sulfate aerosols high enough in the atmosphere to travel hundreds, even thousands of miles.

Acid rain became a regional problem, both in the eastern United States and Europe. Our power plants were forced to shift to low-sulfur coals and to capture the sulfates with scrubbers. Environmentalists and academics predicted horrible things would happen to extensive forests, but a comprehensive review published in 2004 in the journal Environmental Science and Policy concluded that “(f)ortunately, the dramatic forest dieback feared by some scientists in the 1980s never materialized.”

In fact, it was ultimately discovered that in general (there are exceptions in the highly polluted east), European forests grew more luxuriously, thanks to fertilization from nitrogen compounds emitted during coal combustion.

Over time, the scope of environmental concerns spawned by the first Earth Day grew increasingly large, culminating with global warming. EPA’s reach increased proportionately, justified by the 2007 Supreme Court decision in Massachusetts v. EPA that granted the agency the power to regulate carbon dioxide if it deemed the gas “endangered” human health and welfare. EPA issued its official finding of endangerment in 2009.

EPA’s sole metric to determine future endangerment consists of complicated computer models for future climate. Anyone who is watching the coronavirus saga (and who isn’t?) knows that future prospects are completely dependent upon very fuzzy and plastic assumptions. How effectively would people “socially isolate”? No one really knows. How many “silent” cases are out there contributing to an undetected herd immunity?

Ditto.

It’s now known that the climate models are “with one notable exception” totally incapable of modeling the three-dimensional structure of climate change in the Earth’s vast tropics. The one model that works predicts less warming than any other, a warming so modest that it can’t justify “endangerment.”

It’s also recently been found that dreaded sea-level rise on the East Coast is pretty much the same as it is now as it was some three centuries ago, or long before the Industrial Revolution and the initiation of our ability to significantly modify the global atmosphere. And it is also now clear from satellite data that our planet is rapidly becoming greener, thanks to the fertilizing effects of increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide. The effect about 10 times larger than we see from the increasing nitrogen deposition noted above.

In observation of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the subsequent founding of the EPA, it would be great if the agency “for once” ate some humble pie and reversed its finding of human endangerment from carbon dioxide. That would really be cause for an Earth Day celebration!

Patrick J. Michaels is with the Competitive Enterprise Institute and is author of “Scientocracy: The Tangled Web of Public Science and Public Policy.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Biden's choice of running mate matters, but not for the reasons you may think
Columnists

Commentary: Biden's choice of running mate matters, but not for the reasons you may think

Now that Joe Biden is the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee, he must prepare for what previous nominees have called their "first presidential act" - choosing a running mate. The choice matters, but not for the reasons you might think. It will help voters envision what a Biden presidency would look like. Biden, of course, is no stranger to this process. He was Barack Obama's ...

Commentary: Small businesses get left out of federal aid
Columnists

Commentary: Small businesses get left out of federal aid

  • Updated

At a critical time of need, Bank of America turned its back on small businesses like mine, favoring its loan portfolio and balance sheet over the interests of Main Street during the coronavirus pandemic. Although Congress authorized the Payroll Protection Plan under the CARES Act in order to promptly get critical funds to small businesses so they can keep their lights on and their employees ...

Commentary: Earth Day, then and now
Columnists

Commentary: Earth Day, then and now

I was almost 14 years old on April 22, 1970, the first Earth Day. I spent the day picking up trash at my junior high school, along with other young people. My father, the late Wisconsin U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson, came up with the idea of Earth Day. He said its purpose was to "get a nationwide demonstration of concern for the environment so large that it would shake the political ...

+10
Commentary: Trump's unconscionable power grab
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's unconscionable power grab

Already this week, President Donald Trump has made three assertions of presidential power, two of them breathtakingly audacious. On Monday, he insisted he had "total" authority to order state and local officials to lift the restrictions they'd placed on businesses and residents in the name of protecting public health. On Tuesday, he claimed the power to nullify Congress' decision to ...

+6
Commentary: Forget about the Steele dossier. Trump's conduct in office is the real scandal
Columnists

Commentary: Forget about the Steele dossier. Trump's conduct in office is the real scandal

In 2018 President Donald Trump tweeted: "The only 'Collusion' is that of the Democrats with Russia and many others." This week the idea that Trump was the victim, not the beneficiary, of Russian meddling in 2016 was revived. The impetus was the release of previously redacted footnotes from last year's report on the Russia investigation by Michael E. Horowitz, the Justice Department's inspector ...

Commentary: Captive animals are in permanent lockdown
Columnists

Commentary: Captive animals are in permanent lockdown

  • Updated

I'm a homebody, but my voluntary self-isolation and loss of freedom has been a considerable adjustment. Everyone staying home knows how quickly the walls close in on us, but we also know an end to it will eventually come. But for marine mammals in cramped tanks, elephants in chains and primates behind bars, lockdown lasts until the day they die. How must it feel for social, intelligent, ...

+6
Commentary: An important word is missing from Trump's 'Opening America' guidelines: Quarantine
Columnists

Commentary: An important word is missing from Trump's 'Opening America' guidelines: Quarantine

The Trump administration's guidelines for "Opening Up America Again" try to chart a path out of our coronavirus bunkers, but there's a key piece missing: A strategy to defeat the virus after we stop sheltering in place. The countries around the world that have been most successful in limiting infection and death have not only tested people for COVID-19 at a far greater rate than the United ...

+2
Commentary: More must be done to protect workers
Columnists

Commentary: More must be done to protect workers

As the death toll mounts from COVID-19, we're seeing heartbreaking reports from critical workplaces. Nurses in Detroit, transit workers in Boston and Philadelphia and poultry workers in Georgia are dying after exposure to infection while doing their jobs. Essential workers are not getting the gear and working conditions they need to stay healthy - and when they become sick, we are all at risk ...

Commentary: Make it easier for academic research labs to test for coronavirus
Columnists

Commentary: Make it easier for academic research labs to test for coronavirus

  • Updated

We know one thing for sure about the novel coronavirus - we have no idea how many people are infected. With guidelines about reopening the economy being discussed, public health experts have said that testing should be doubled or tripled before any partial reopening happens, as only 1% of the U.S. population has been tested so far. Insufficient testing forces delays in government responses and ...

Commentary: Elections are a terrible way to select judges. That means you, Wisconsin
Columnists

Commentary: Elections are a terrible way to select judges. That means you, Wisconsin

The surprising victory of Jill Karofsky in the election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is making national headlines, including this one from Monday's New York Times: "Upset Victory in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Gives Democrats a Lift." My first thought on reading this was to recall Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.'s claim, in response to President Donald Trump's criticism of "an ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News