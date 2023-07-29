At the end of April, the Pew Research Center published a poll shocking to those who saw it. I caveat with “those who saw it” because much of the mainstream media (Biden administration cheerleaders) gave it scant coverage.

The first part of the poll was bad enough: “Sizable majorities of U.S. adults say that in 2050 – just over 25 years away – the U.S. economy will be weaker (66%), the United States will be less important in the world (71%), political divisions will be wider and there will be a larger gap between the rich and the poor. Far fewer adults predict positive developments in each of these areas.”

The second part of the poll was basically ignored by media, as it made clear the sizable majority of Americans want the nation to return to a distant past:

“In contrast with their negative predictions for the country’s future, large shares of adults view the past in a more positive light than the present day. Around six in 10 (58%) say that life in America is worse today than it was 50 years ago for people like them. Only about a quarter (23%) say life today is better, while 19% say it is about the same.”

Of note, this is 15 points higher than the 43% who wanted a return to the past the year Biden took office. The massive 15-point increase in only two years is as historic as Biden’s lowest presidential approval rating corresponds to Biden’s time in office. Astoundingly, Biden has no plans to change, and gaslights the nation about his “success.”

This lack of respect for the clear will of the people makes it clear that Biden’s ubiquitous use of the word “democracy” is more gaslighting. The reality is that progressives (enabled by media allies) have no plan to follow the will of the American people who want to keep the nation and will continue as long as they hold power. It’s time for the majority to get through media gatekeepers and fight back hard.

These poll results are absolutely predictable. The past couple of years of the Biden administration have been one catastrophe after another without any accountability or even acknowledgment of failure. Six months into office, Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan brought a worldwide loss of credibility, a substantial decrease in the American faith in the administration and likely caused Putin to decide he could get away with invading Ukraine.

The only official who faced accountability was Lt. Colonel Stu Scheller, who gave up his pension and career by demanding accountability of actual decision-makers of the Afghan debacle.

During Biden’s first year, he let the Southern border get out of control. Biden’s executive orders cut off so much of domestic energy production he was forced to practically drain the National Oil Reserve.

With the massive spending sprees and officials following the discredited Modern Monetary Theory, inflation began skyrocketing by the end of his first year in office. The supply chain has been a mess.

Though he promised unity, Biden has targeted Republicans (the around 75 million who voted for Trump) with the most divisive, hateful language of any president in modern history speaking of political opponents, claiming they “refuse to accept the will of the people” and even claimed they are “semi-fascist.

Throughout history, when presidents have shown failure (far less than Biden) and they have seen the majority of the American people want a course correction, they have respected the “will of the people.” This is not just with Republican presidents, but famously Bill Clinton acknowledged the will of the American people after the 1994 Republican midterm victory (and success with the Contract With America) and famously asserted in his 1996 State of the Union, “The era of big government is over”.

Other presidents have brought accountability and removed officials after policy failures, like when Donald Rumsfeld had to resign after the 2006 midterm loss and Iraq course correction under Bush.

What’s different now is with the utter refusal of Biden and progressives to “accept the will of the American people” and change. Beyond the economic, foreign policy and military (recruitment is in crisis due partly to extreme woke policies the administration is pushing on the military) failures, Biden continues to push social radicalism that Americans oppose. For example, the vast majority of Americans oppose both transgender procedures on minors and biological men in women’s sports and yet Biden and his administration are opposed to the majority. Biden even calls the majority opinion “sick” and “sinful.”

Barack Obama bragged he would “fundamentally transform” America when he ran for office with Biden as his VP. Progressives have continued the fundamental transformation way beyond the will of the people. When it comes to family, institutions, the economy, border security, law enforcement, schools, etc., progressives continue to use naked power and control of the media to bludgeon their way forward. They appear to believe that with control of the media, they can bend the will of individual Americans.

It’s time Americans rise up and demand what the progressives have shown they despise despite the rhetoric: democracy. The American people are ready to go back to what made us great and stop with the transformation.