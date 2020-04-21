COMMENTARY: Earth Day shows we’re capable of changing how we live

The third day will be a massive youth voter drive aimed at amplifying young people’s voices leading up to the 2020 elections and beyond. These young people are watching how their leaders respond — or fail to respond — to both the climate crisis and the COVID crisis.

Soon after this livestream, Congress will come back into session to hammer out another COVID-19 stimulus package. Will legislators take this opportunity to make a down payment on a more just and sustainable economy? Will they seize this chance to put millions of Americans back to work, this time in family-sustaining jobs building the green infrastructure of the future? We cannot afford to squander this opportunity to make our country stronger and more resilient to future disasters.

As brutal as they are, both the climate crisis and the COVID crisis offer a chance to rewrite the rules of our society and our economy so they work for everyone who lives in this country — not just the wealthy and connected. The choices we make now will shape our country for decades, if not longer. Earth Day at 50 is a time to come together to demand what we need so all of us can survive the shocks the next decades will bring.