Anger is the emotional weapon of choice by all of us at one time or another. It is a double-edged sword that frequently states the truth without considering the consequences of its actions.

How many of us have been cut off in traffic by an inconsiderate driver who may be experiencing road rage? Who is feeling the most anger at the time — the person who has been delayed by the rude action of another person or the person who was in so much of a hurry that he didn’t care about the driving intentions of others?

Anger is more than an emotion. It is a tool that can yield positive results as in the efforts of such as the WWF (World Wildlife Fund), which supports imprisonment for illegal poaching of endangered animals, and the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), which rescues animals that have been treated cruelly by their malicious owners.

Anger against injustice can be the fuel that supports protective actions for our society.

Consider the organization MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving). The foundation of MADD is to alert the public to the danger when drunk drivers steer their vehicles onto roads. Thousands of people are critically injured in car crashes annually. Tens of thousands die each year as a result of drunk drivers who are lured into a stupor of invincibility only to find out they were wrong. Dead wrong.

The frustration and the anger these families who have lost loved ones due to the unintentional destructive activity of drunk drivers can cause one of two reactions. The first is that of shock and anger. This feeling can explode into wanting the offender to suffer a long and painful consequence.

If not physically pain, then the guilty person should suffer the maximum penalty under the law.

The second reaction begs for some type of consequence for the offender. Eventually, the family members of the victim have to accept their loss and release the offender into the law of the courts and into the hands of God. Hopefully, the anger will subside over a period of time into a form of forgiveness for the fatal mistake the person made.

If the person who suffers a permanent loss at the hands of an abuser of alcohol remains angry for an extended period of time, an acrimony can permeate the mind of the survivors. That anger slowly absorbs the mental and emotional productivity of that person. So as a result, the survivor becomes another victim of an accidental death. The only difference is that this survivor is still alive to enjoy his family and friends. The victim of the accident is now resting in peace – permanently.

The destructive power of anger can defeat our good sense of judgment. The positive power of anger can help us survive. Each is a powerful tool to be used as we choose. It can increase our desire to retaliate against an unfair and hurtful action. Or it can help us make the right decisions that will result in the aid of our society.

The truth is we know what the consequences are for our actions, especially when they are made in anger. That’s what makes anger so dangerous. We have to defeat it through logic and faith -- before we lose it all.