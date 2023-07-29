Recently Bowman was honored by the South Carolina Community Development Association with the 2023 Award of Excellence. Bowman loves being selected, however that reward came about from the collective efforts of many people throughout the community and Orangeburg County.

Never underestimate the impact that the many folks had and the thanks they deserve for the helping hands they provided Bowman. The honor of being selected brings a bigger responsibility and challenge for Bowman and that is continuing to work at getting better as a community each year.

Today I am asking for more help from all of the folks who helped us before, along with any new folks who will jump in to help on ideas and resources that exist that Bowman can utilize and leverage to help the local community.

Recently I attended the Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s monthly BASH and was “enlightened” during the dinner and meeting held at the David Sojourner Senior Center in St. George.

My “enlightenment” was about the handling of Senior Citizen needs in Dorchester County by two Senior Citizen Centers of which I was at the one in St. George. Executive Director Leigh Thomson and I sat down after the meeting for a few minutes to discuss what they did for the 60-plus-age group in their area of service in their half of that county. The website is Dorchester Seniors – Discover why you belong.

The local physical building in St. George with a large parking area contains a party/meeting room, offices, gym, bathrooms and other amenities. I was really impressed that the facilities were open and staffed weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a lunch is available during the week. The facility is also available for rental outside the normal hours.

Included in the services offered are transportation of persons and meal deliveries to homes with also my understanding of transportation help for those needing non critical medical transport to such as doctor visits and tests, along with personal needs to get to such as a pharmacy, local library or grocery stores. The services are provided via grants and funding from state and federal sources.

Being 71 years old, I thought to myself, ”Why am I not aware of these services if they are available in the Bowman Community?” So my quest is to find out what is available and what can we as a Bowman community and Orangeburg County have already or can do to offer similar services if possible and reasonable.

So folks please share with me the ideas, resources, contacts and any information regarding gathering this information and then hopefully more people such as myself can be made aware of what is available to the Bowman senior citizen community.