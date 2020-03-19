Yes to prepaid tax refund

For the present pandemic-induced economic crisis, the Federal Reserve is not enough. While the Federal Reserve can under “unusual and exigent circumstances” create emergency lending programs to help corporations unable to secure adequate credit accommodations from other banking institutions, this Fed power is not directly helpful if you are a cash-short citizen.

The federal government in the form of the U.S. Treasury is the only institution capable of stepping in to help, and it can do it quickly and without blowing a hole in the federal budget if it takes a new, creative approach for using federal income tax refunds.

There are soon to be thousands of workers in the restaurant, airline, hotel, sports venue and other hospitality industries who are furloughed for weeks if not longer. When these people stop spending, jobs losses will quickly mount in other industries.

For most people, no work means no paycheck. With no paycheck, a payroll tax reduction will not put a single penny in your pocket. New federal government mandates that require employers to provide employees with new additional paid sick leave may appeal to you unless you are an employer already suffering from the crisis and these new expenses make your situation even worse. Employers did not cause the Covid-19 crisis.