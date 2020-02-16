Wrath brings punishment

The book of Job, probably the oldest book in the Bible, is the story about a man God described as “a blameless and upright man, fearing God and turning away from evil.” Satan questioned God’s assessment of Job, and tormented Job ruthlessly trying to force him to curse God.

While Satan’s torture and torment of Job was no doubt literally scathing, consolations of Job’s friends were downright debilitating driving him to his own demise. His first three friends essentially told him that God was judging him because of all of his sins, which they conveniently enumerated for him.

After listening to his friends’ false allegations all the while suffering Satan’s indescribable physical and emotional afflictions, Job warned his friends: “If you say, ‘How shall we persecute him?’ And ‘What pretext for a case against him can we find?’” Job continued, “Then be afraid of the sword for yourselves, for wrath brings the punishment of the sword so that you may know there is judgment.”

Lordy, Lordy, we’ve seen a whole lot of judging going on since the 2016 election of Donald J. Trump. Literally since the day after the election critics have accused him 24/7 for innumerable sins worthy of impeachment, some true and some false … ok, so maybe more true than false regarding his personal behavior before becoming president.

