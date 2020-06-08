Will they trust him again?

The best description of Biden compares him to an "old shoe" -- comfortable, broken in, familiar. He's solid, steady, sensible. He's no JFK, representing a new generation of leaders who fought and won World War II. He's no Bill Clinton, the first Baby Boomer president. And he's no Barack Obama, the first president of color. The energy fueling the Biden campaign is largely negative, not positive: The passion comes from loathing Trump, not loving Joe.

But all elections are shaped by context -- by real-world choices, not idealized abstractions -- and there is one historic parallel that strikes me as useful: 1976. The country had long been sickened by countless falsehoods about Vietnam and Watergate emanating from Washington leaders, and voters hungered for what they heard from Jimmy Carter: "I will never lie to you."

It was a brilliant slogan for that year, those times. And Biden is offering a similar theme: End the chaos. Enough of the craziness. Let's get back to normal. And at this moment in history, that message could be widely appealing.

In the latest Quinnipiac survey, only 34% describe Trump as honest, as opposed to 62% who don't trust him. What's so stunning is that those results mirror the exit polls for the 2016 election almost exactly. And yet 1 in 5 of those 2016 Trump skeptics voted for him despite their concerns, and arguably handed him the election.