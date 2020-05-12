Why not thank God?

Well, alas, on April 13, Cuomo delivered a statement that hit me square in the gut. In his press conference that day on the COVID-19 pandemic, his first with real signs of hopes in New York, coming on the heels of Easter Sunday, Cuomo asserted: “The number is down because we brought the number down. God did not do that. Fate did not do that. Destiny did not do that. A lot of pain and suffering did that.”

Look again at that statement: “God did not do that.”

Cuomo offered that assessment on Easter Monday, right after greeting everyone in the room by acknowledging Easter Sunday and Passover, and heralding the good news that New York had at last flattened the curve precisely that weekend: “Here’s the good news: the curve continues to flatten…. We appear to have a plateau.”

And yet, Cuomo paused to assert that “God did not do that.” Not only does such a statement seem remarkably ungrateful but remarkably unnecessary. Consider: In the deeper workings of the universe, of Providence, of the unknown, might a benevolent God have had a role? Or, at the least, why directly begrudge God any credit? Why even say that? No reporter asked Cuomo such a question. No one brought it up, except for Andrew Cuomo.