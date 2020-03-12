Why black women vote

And our political power is only growing. As electoral demographics continue to shift, black women voters will increasingly shape the results of close elections.

Since 2000, the number of eligible black women voters increased by 31 percent. Parties and political candidates would be unwise to take our votes for granted. Recent electoral victories are not the result of smart campaigns, so much as the result of a long-standing tradition of black women in churches, sororities and beauty parlors from Montgomery to Greensboro to Detroit.

Look at the 2017 election of Sen. Doug Jones, D-Alabama, whose victory is really due to the high turnout numbers of black women. The historic wins for the Democratic Party in 2018 are the result of black women.

According to a report by the NAACP, the Advancement Project and the African American Research Collaborative, black voters overwhelming supported Democratic House candidates in those competitive house races. It’s important to remember, black women voters are the most reliable and most engaged demographic. We not only dare to hope, or dare to vote, we organize others to do the same.

In the wake of many barriers and suppression tactics thrown in our way, we maintain our hope and commitment to the ideal of America. It can be difficult and painful. It requires patience and resilience. But we know voting puts legs on our hope and we know it’s the most sustainable source of change.

The Rev. Dr. Renita J. Weems is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. She is a distinguished biblical scholar, author and academic administrator, and has been an ordained elder in the African American Episcopal Church since 1984. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0