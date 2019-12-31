* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!

Abby M. McCloskey is founder of McCloskey Policy and former policy adviser to Howard Schultz, Jeb Bush and Rick Perry. This essay originally appeared in “The Catalyst: A Journal of Ideas from the Bush Institute.” This is distributed by InsideSources.com.