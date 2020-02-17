Washington and Lincoln

In the midst of the sectional strife over slavery and states’ rights and even after the outbreak of war, Lincoln expressed his trust in the integrity and wisdom of the American people.

In his first inaugural address, Lincoln exhorted citizens to have “patient confidence in the ultimate justice of the people” because there was no “better or equal hope” in the world. “Intelligence, patriotism, Christianity, and a firm reliance on Him, who has never yet forsaken this favored land,” he insisted, could best resolve the nation’s disagreements. “The Maker of the universe,” he asserted, would “through the instrumentality of this great and intelligent people” bring the United States through its difficulties.

Despite three years of war, Lincoln told a pastor, “I have faith in the people. Let them know the truth, and the country is safe.” At the same time, though, Lincoln insisted that “truth and right were not matters of majority vote.” Only belief that transcendent standards governed human affairs could safeguard the rights of minorities. The principles of republican government, not America itself, Lincoln insisted, had a sacred character.