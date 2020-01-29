* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chuck Saylors is the 2020 South Carolina School Boards Association president and a member of the Greenville County Schools Board. The South Carolina School Boards Association, a non-profit organization, serves as a source of information and as a statewide voice for boards governing the state’s 79 public school districts. Find detailed S.C. School Board information at scsba.org.