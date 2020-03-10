Voters need the facts

Trump could ask that the intelligence community declassify, to the extent possible, any information about attempts to influence or hack our elections by any foreign actor so that we don’t learn about these issues from leaks. Voters deserve this information in real time and should not have to wait for a month after candidates have been briefed or depend on leaks.

And the president could act presidential and order a whole-government response to these attacks, inclusive of the intelligence communities, National Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security, the Election Administration Commission, the secretary of state and local election officials.

That is what President Barack Obama has acknowledged he should have done and what Trump can do right now if he truly wants to stop Russia’s interference, which we know is happening, right now.

For their part the national media must recognize that the public needs facts, not spin, not false equivalencies, and not Beltway conjecture that ignores the very fragile state of our democracy and the need voters have for truth, even those who refuse the believe it right now. It matters to most of us right now and will matter to everyone eventually if we are to repair our republic and strengthen democracy as our common cause.

Karen Hobert Flynn is the president of Common Cause, which since 1970, has been holding power accountable through lobbying, litigation and grassroots organizing. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

