Vote-by-mail cheating

A few days later, I checked the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website and sure enough, there was Hannah Arendt, listed as an eligible voter — a person who existed in history, the celebrated author of “Eichmann in Jerusalem” — but not a person who was in existence in 2011 in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Not long after, with an election approaching, I called the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, said I was Hannah Arendt, and asked for an absentee ballot. The employee on the phone asked for a date of birth, and when I gave her information on my initial application — July 20, 1991 — she said she’d send one out.

The absentee ballot for Hannah Arendt appeared in my mailbox a week or two later.

I called a former Florida secretary of state in 2012 and asked him how was it possible that I was able to do this.

Well, he said, the fact is that they check names of people applying to register to vote against several different databases, but they have no way to check to see whether someone exists.

That’s just one way people can cheat with absentee ballots. There are many more.